Finished project first!
I decided sometime last year that I wanted to make a smart watch from scratch. I am an electrical engineer and product designer by day, so this was a fun side project that had been rolling around in my head for a while now.
Also, this project is full open sourced, the below repo has all of the build files you would need to make your own:
- Circuit board files
- Schematics
- Bill of Materials
- All the code
- STL files for all the prints
