Finished project first!

I decided sometime last year that I wanted to make a smart watch from scratch. I am an electrical engineer and product designer by day, so this was a fun side project that had been rolling around in my head for a while now.

Also, this project is full open sourced, the below repo has all of the build files you would need to make your own:

- Circuit board files

- Schematics

- Bill of Materials

- All the code

- STL files for all the prints

github.com/S-March/smarchWatch_PUBLIC