I Made a Smart Watch from Scratch

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 30, @11:37PM
from the tick-tock-tech dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

Imgur:

Finished project first!

I decided sometime last year that I wanted to make a smart watch from scratch. I am an electrical engineer and product designer by day, so this was a fun side project that had been rolling around in my head for a while now.

Also, this project is full open sourced, the below repo has all of the build files you would need to make your own:

- Circuit board files
- Schematics
- Bill of Materials
- All the code
- STL files for all the prints

github.com/S-March/smarchWatch_PUBLIC

Looks fun. Maybe I'll print my next watch.

