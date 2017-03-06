Samsung has unveiled a TV that switches from a horizontal, landscape-style orientation to vertical - so it can easily display smartphone content. The 43in device is called Sero and comes with an integrated easel-like stand upon which the screen pivots. It will go on sale in South Korea towards the end of May and cost 1.89m won (£1,250).

One TV analyst said it was an interesting concept - but might have limited applications. Sero will come with a microphone and Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby built in. It can also be set up to display photographs, a clock face or other images. Among the content users might choose to watch on it may be a new series of shows by Snapchat, designed for mobile consumption and set to be launched in May.