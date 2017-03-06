from the adjusting-the-vertical-hold dept.
Samsung has shown off a TV that can rotate into portrait orientation:
Samsung has unveiled a TV that switches from a horizontal, landscape-style orientation to vertical - so it can easily display smartphone content. The 43in device is called Sero and comes with an integrated easel-like stand upon which the screen pivots. It will go on sale in South Korea towards the end of May and cost 1.89m won (£1,250).
One TV analyst said it was an interesting concept - but might have limited applications. Sero will come with a microphone and Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby built in. It can also be set up to display photographs, a clock face or other images. Among the content users might choose to watch on it may be a new series of shows by Snapchat, designed for mobile consumption and set to be launched in May.
See also: Samsung thinks millennials want vertical TVs
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:57AM
Hehe, millenials. Boomers, millenials, the perfect combo.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Wednesday May 01, @02:02AM
But will it work with my 3D glasses?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @02:06AM
Does it come with control over which way the image faces? Sometimes I want to override the accelerometer in my tablet so I can lie on my side and read with the text lined up with my eyes. You know, the same way you turn a book sideways when reading stretched out on your side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @02:12AM (1 child)
I saw monitors like this (except they were CRT monitors) back in the 80s. The whole case could be turned over on its side to display a page of text. They flopped then, too.
(Score: 2) by petecox on Wednesday May 01, @02:48AM
Say what?
I've had LCD monitors from Dell and Samsung that rotate 90º. It's the only way to effectively read an A4 page formatted for portrait. And why I always have an external monitor on hand for any laptop I've owned.
If you want to try it out on a 'normal' monitor, detach the base and attach 4 screws to the VESA mounting plate on a $50 rotateable stand.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Arik on Wednesday May 01, @02:27AM
But the basic idea of going back to monitors with decent proportions is a good one. The march to widescreen has been pointless and actually counterproductive and driven by movie watching, not computing. The traditional monitor ratio was 4:3 and frankly even that is too wide, 3:4 would have been an improvement - 16:9 just makes me want to see companies closing and people losing their jobs. There's just no excuse for such crap.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 01, @02:39AM
Are there any standards for up/down viewing angle and pixel aspect ratio in HD tvs/displays? Like if you want to buy a standard TV, are there specs that describe usable viewing angle from vertical (when in landscape mode), and whether the pixels are square, so you can be guaranteed a high-quality picture when in portrait mode?