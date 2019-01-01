19/04/30/2252239 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 01, @04:31AM
from the they-don't-keep-going-and-going dept.
CNet:
Electric cars are becoming an increasingly common sight on American roads. And while just a few brands may dominate the news cycle, there are actually well over a dozen fully battery-electric models on sale in the US today.
We thought it would be helpful to throw together a guide to better make sense of all your electric options if you're on the hunt for a new car. And to go a step further, we're also adding just how far each one will go on a single charge.
The range of most models still relegate them to commuter cars.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @05:35AM (1 child)
The article describes itself as referring to 'every' electric vehicle.
However, I saw no mention of hobby conversion kits (enthusiasts have been leading the way for decades, since before Elon whats-his-name was born.)
I saw no mention of buses or public transit. A huge market niche.
I saw no mention of last-mile vehicles, like electric bicycles. Another huge marketplace. Wheel-hub and crank-hub motors, in combination with a buyers' market for 18650 batteries, are creating a revolution in transportation.
A family equipped with electric bicycles, living in a region with good public transit, probably would not need one of those high-end, luxury single-family electric vehicles.
For $75,000 I could buy seventy-five high-end electric bicycles; that's enough transportation for myself, my children, THEIR children, and maybe my great-grand-children, too.
And think of what good shape my family would be in!
~childo
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 01, @05:54AM
This.
Plus all the electric motorcycles and scooters, which now have decent range and speed, and are great solution for warmer times.
nitpick:
> For $75,000 I could buy seventy-five high-end electric bicycles
$1k buys a low-end electric bike. Mid-range is $2k-3k, high-end reaches $5k quickly.
> The range of most models still relegate them to commuter cars.
Which is what 90% of people needs well over 95% of the time.
Call them "second cars", then you can change the negative "relegate them to" into a "optimum choice for" (cheaper fuel, cheaper maintenance, HOV lanes, premium parking, zero idling waste in traffic jams...)