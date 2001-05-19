from the but-microsoft! dept.
Submitted via IRC for Antidisestablishment
Programming language Python's popular extension for Visual Studio Code revamped
While Python has become the go-to language for data scientists and machine-learning applications, VS Code – Microsoft's lightweight code editor that works on Windows, macOS, and Linux – has become somewhat of a hit with developers, even within Google.
In 2016, a year after Microsoft open-sourced VS Code it had 500,000 developers using it. By November 2017, VS Code had 2.6 million developers using it each month, representing year-on-year growth of 160 percent.
In December 2018, Microsoft chief marketing officer Chris Capossela told ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley and fellow Microsoft watcher Paul Thurrott that the "majority of Google developers are using it now".
The open-source Microsoft editor now has 4.5 million users and was ranked the most popular developer environment for two years running in Stack Overflow's global developer survey.
Meanwhile, Python has seen a huge and sustained rise in popularity among developers, who now ask more questions each month on Stack Overflow about it than JavaScript, which historically has attracted the most questions.
The updated Python extension fixes 84 issues and now includes a Variable Explore and a Data Viewer within the Python Interactive window. The new features were "highly requested" from users, according to Microsoft, and will allow developers and data scientists to view, inspect and filter variables in their apps.
So fellow Soylentils, has anyone tried this combination as a Python IDE and if so, what did you think?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 01, @03:56PM
>While Python has become the go-to language
I see what you did there
(Score: 1) by sshelton76 on Wednesday May 01, @04:03PM (1 child)
It absolutely blows my mind that Python has become the new JS (piece of crap to work with, lots of unexpected behaviors and side effects etc)
Meanwhile JS has morphed into a really good language if you need to do cross platform work.
Golang is still my GOTO language for most things though, as long as user interaction is limited to the command line. Can't beat it for speed, flexibility and security.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 01, @04:22PM
> lots of unexpected behaviors and side effects etc
Like what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @04:35PM
"The open-source Microsoft editor now has 4.5 million users and was ranked the most popular developer environment for two years running in Stack Overflow's global developer survey."
just a disgusting reminder that a disturbing number of developers have no self respect or integrity. or maybe they're just fucking dumb.