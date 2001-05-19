from the slashing-stock dept.
POUNDLAND has banned the sale of kitchen knives across the UK in response to the crime wave hitting the country.
The retailer stopped selling the weapons in London last week and is set to extend the ban to all 850 of its UK and Ireland stores by the end of the year.
The move follows 35 people being fatally stabbed in London since the beginning of the year as violence in the capital spikes.
Austin Cook Poundland's retail director said: "We have committed to take knives out of all our stores, starting with London, which we have done with immediate effect a couple of weeks ago, and we will take them out of the rest of the country by October.
"Since I've come into my role we have had a lot of feedback from our store colleagues that we are retailing knives that can have the wrong ultimate purpose for them.
"We want to take them off our shelves and take them out of the hands of the wrong customers and, whilst there is a sales implication for us, it's much more important to us to protect both our colleagues and our customers from any risk.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6069878/poundland-stop-selling-knives-london-stabbings/
Town-centre pound store prosecuted for knife sale
Management and training procedures at the town-centre branch of a national retail chain were questioned when the company was prosecuted for the sale of a knife to under-age customers.
Poundworld Retail Ltd appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 16 May and was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay costs after being found guilty of selling a knife to a person under the age of 18. The total penalty, including victim surcharge, amounted to £8,520.
The court heard that, as part of a test-purchasing exercise conducted by the council's trading standards department, two 14-year-old volunteers went to the store's North End branch on 28 May 2015 and, after selecting a kitchen knife from a display, took it for payment to one of the tills.
The sales assistant, on only his second day at work in the store, failed to challenge the youngsters and the sale was completed.
http://news.croydon.gov.uk/town-centre-pound-store-prosecuted-for-knife-sale/
'You cannot be soft on this': Boris Johnson calls for stop and search increase to combat London knife crime surge
Boris Johnson has called for an increased use of stop and search powers to combat knife crime following a spate of fatal stabbings in London.
The Foreign Secretary warned against "going soft" as he insisted that Scotland Yard and Sadiq Khan "come down like a ton of bricks" on gang leaders.
His comments came after teenager Sami Sidhom, 18, was knifed to death on Monday night in the capital's third killing in two days.
Mr Johnson said when he was Mayor of London he adopted a dual approach that boosted stop and search incidents while mentoring young people to prevent them getting sucked into gang violence.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, he told current London mayor Sadiq Khan: "You cannot be soft on this."
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/you-cannot-be-soft-on-this-boris-johnson-calls-for-stop-and-search-increase-to-combat-london-knife-a3817816.html
London murder rate overtakes New York as knife crime rises
LONDON (Reuters) - London police investigated more murders than their New York counterparts did over the last two months, statistics show, as the British capital's mayor vowed to fight a "violent scourge" on the streets.
There were 15 murders in London in February against 14 in New York, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service and the New York Police Department. For March, 22 murders were investigated in London, with 21 reports in New York.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-crime-murder/london-murder-rate-overtakes-new-york-as-knife-crime-rises-idUSKCN1HA1DH
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 01, @12:43PM (3 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_in_London [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crime_in_New_York_City [wikipedia.org]
Homicide rate is down by 50 % since early 2000. Homicide rate is about a third that in New York. [sarcasm]OTOH there are lots of foreign sorts about in London, so crime is probably high [/sarcasm]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:01PM
Since early 2000? Do you enjoy picking cherries?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:08PM (1 child)
Your link shows homicides up 50% since 2014.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 01, @01:34PM
There were no such stories about "crime waves" in the 2000s.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Revek on Wednesday May 01, @01:00PM (2 children)
You cannot remove the violence.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:11PM
First they came for my .... didn't need it so I gave it up.
Then they came for my ....
...
...
...
Last they came for my freedom. I'm now a slave.
How my I help you, Master?
(Score: 2) by Revek on Wednesday May 01, @01:15PM
This post is hardly offtoptic. Its not about the weapons its about the individuals who will resort to violence to serve themselves. The weapons in this case are knives. They are just a symptom of the problem.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 01, @01:13PM
It's May 1, not April 1 today.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Wednesday May 01, @01:14PM (2 children)
already have several of these? My God people could start keeping their knives around for generation after generation passing them down with their rich history to their children! Yessirree Bobby! This beauty carved up the great prize Thanksgiving turkey of 2025, your great grandpa got the leg, he always liked legs ya know, yep yep (admittedly maybe not likely a Thanksgiving story in London, but you get the idea)
And, not to put too fine a point on this, but, you can make your own perfectly slashy knife in an evening out of all kinds of things.
There need to be kitchen knife buybacks and eventually confiscation and metalworking needs to be outlawed along with videos on knifemaking and blacksmithing.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:21PM
They already have "knife bins", where you get free dvds if you surrender your knife:
https://www.flickfilosopher.com/wptest/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/knifebin.jpg [flickfilosopher.com]
Also, do not forget that people "shouldn't be eating meat" anyway. It is difficult to see what excuse you have for a knife when you are consuming the diet of insects that you are supposed to be eating. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-22508439 [bbc.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday May 01, @01:32PM
If the problem is caused by demographic replacement, the current owners of artifacts aren't going to inherit them to their children. They are going to be wiped out, pushed out, kids killed, impoverished by taxes to help the invaders means too poor for kids, etc.
In summary if your country is invaded, population pushed out and culture replaced (by one with more knife violence or whatever) then knives are going to be transferred as the spoils of invasion not inherited.
I would guess that most Aztec artifacts are not owned by descendants of the original Aztecs anymore, for example.
Again, the legacy culture which is being wiped out formerly could invent and manufacture steam engines and jet aircraft and ICBMs, but the replacement population's culture doesn't do stuff like that, so that means in the future, the magic soil of England will produce, well, not much anymore. Mud huts, and lots of violence, little more. Maybe a few people looking back at the past and pondering how England was once mighty, or once had electricity, or once had a literate population or a low crime rate.
Rhodesia was the breadbasket of Africa when the whites ran it; now they're being wiped out so despite the magic dirt still being there, the population of Zimbabwe starves. It wasn't a breadbasket because of magic dirt, economy is downstream of demographics and culture.
Replace the demographics and culture, and the economy and crime rate change to match.
Detroit is another small scale example; when it was the early automobile era equivalent of todays silicon valley, it was white and rich, but for some odd reason no one can identify the same magic dirt that produced unimaginable wealth a century ago now produces extraordinary poverty. Its almost like genetics exists, or demographics matter, or culture matters, or race matters, but thats all double plus ungood badthink so I'm sure the only problem is lead pipes or bad words on the internet or those evil white males or whatever nonsense.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday May 01, @01:17PM (1 child)
The last time there was a media panic about knife crime in London, someone did some careful research to demonstrate that when the actual incidence of knife crime is low, natural expected random variations will lead to 'spikes' that the media report on. I don't know if it is still true, but it taught me that the media will report 'spikes', but not equivalent drops due to natural variation. While knife crime is bad, I have a suspicion there are better things to be concentrating money and resources upon.
Punk Psychologist; Gobbing in the face of pseudoscience...: "Knife Crime" In The Media [blogspot.com]
Wayback Machine link to article referenced in the above article: Centre for Crime and Justice Studies (King's College, London): 'Knife Crime': A Review of Evidence and Policy [archive.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:24PM
There is no such thing as dozens of people in a city randomly stabbing each other. It is happening for a reason. People need to stop calling everything random.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:30PM
Don't ban all knives, just assault knives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, @01:33PM
This is what China did, nice to see the countries thinking the same /s
https://www.scmp.com/news/china-insider/article/1289052/beijing-bans-knife-sales-after-two-killing-sprees [scmp.com]