As Slack [the owner of a workplace instant messaging app] prepares to go public, the company is warning potential investors that it's a target for malicious attacks from "sophisticated organized crime, nation-state, and nation-state supported actors," according to an SEC filing published today.

The document says that these threats from organized crime and nation-states actors and affiliates are alongside "threats from traditional computer 'hackers;' malicious code (such as malware, viruses, worms, and ransomware), employee theft or misuse, password spraying, phishing, credential stuffing, and denial-of-service attacks." These threats are impossible to entirely mitigate, according to the document.

The S-1 filing does not claim that an attack from organized crime, nation-state, or nation-state affiliate actually happened. Rather, it just says that threats from these actors present an active risk to the company.