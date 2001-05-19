Stories
Lego Braille Bricks Put the Alphabet at Blind Children's' Fingertips

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 01, @11:58PM
from the ⠁⠃⠉ dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for ErnestTBass

Lego fans have always known the colorful plastic bricks are more than just toys. They're worlds waiting to be created. Lego is now expanding its universe even more with a new project, Lego Braille Bricks.

The customized bricks are molded with studs that correspond to letters and numbers in Braille, but are also fully compatible with regular Lego pieces. Lego hopes to encourage blind and visually impaired kids to learn the reading system through interactive games and play.

The Braille Bricks kits contain around 250 pieces covering the full alphabet, plus numbers and math symbols. "To ensure the tool is inclusive allowing sighted teachers, students and family members to interact on equal terms, each brick will also feature a printed letter or character," Lego said in an announcement on Wednesday.

We're super excited to introduce LEGO Braille Bricks – a new product from @TheLegoFoundation that will help blind and visually impaired children learn Braille in a playful and inclusive way! pic.twitter.com/48cqYEZ54t
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 24, 2019

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/lego-braille-bricks-put-the-alphabet-at-blind-kids-fingertips/

