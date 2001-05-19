from the a-clean-needle-is-hard-to-find dept.
Two people diagnosed HIV positive after receiving 'vampire facial' in New Mexico
At least two clients of a shuttered New Mexico day spa tested HIV positive, a state health official said, possibly from receiving a "vampire facial."
The two people were infected at VIP Spa in Albuquerque between May and September 2018, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The infections came via "injection related procedures," state regulators said in a statement. The health department did not elaborate.
But NBC affiliate KOB reported that the procedure in question is the so-called "vampire facial" — when blood is drawn from a client's body and then re-injected into his or her face.
State health officials fear there might be more people who could test positive for HIV, and hepatitis B and C.
'Vampire Facial' Becomes Actual Horror As N.M. Spa Clients Face HIV Testing
The vampire facial was only supposed to sound scary. Sure, it involves extracting the patient's own blood, isolating the platelet-rich plasma by spinning it in a centrifuge and then re-injecting it into the face. But the results are touted to be rejuvenated, smooth and supple skin, not an HIV or hepatitis scare, as clients of the VIP Spa in Albuquerque, N.M., are now facing.
Health officials say those who received the vampire facial there — or any other type of injection-related service — at the spa between May and June 2018 were potentially put at risk of contracting a blood-borne disease. The New Mexico Department of Health is urging them to come for free HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C testing as well as free counseling.
The department was tipped off after a spa client "developed an infection that may have resulted from a procedure performed by the VIP Spa." Health and state regulatory officials performed an inspection and found problems with needle storage, handling and disposal. A health department spokesman told NPR while it is still early in the investigation, no other infections have been identified.