At least two clients of a shuttered New Mexico day spa tested HIV positive, a state health official said, possibly from receiving a "vampire facial."

The two people were infected at VIP Spa in Albuquerque between May and September 2018, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The infections came via "injection related procedures," state regulators said in a statement. The health department did not elaborate.

But NBC affiliate KOB reported that the procedure in question is the so-called "vampire facial" — when blood is drawn from a client's body and then re-injected into his or her face.

State health officials fear there might be more people who could test positive for HIV, and hepatitis B and C.