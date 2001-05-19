Hump day. Wednesday. The day after suicide Tuesday. Yes, that's a thing. The day sane people use to sit around the office complaining about nothing much because they know Thursday is coming. I could never get the hang of Thursday. After trying a variety of methods, part time days, hours shifting and RDOs (Regular Days Off) all over the place one company believes it has hit the sweet spot of productivity by shutting down every Wednesday to divide the week into two. So far it is working, well, really well in fact. Staff report having more spring in their step on a Monday, looking forward to a Thursday, having time for dental appointments and the like on their Wednesday off and overall — far from taking a hit for being shut down for a day — the business is taking off.

In memory of MDC. Everyone needs a day off from everyday life now and then.