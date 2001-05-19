Google Cloud has made Nvidia T4 GPUs generally available, making it the first platform to offer them globally as cloud instances.

Nvidia's T4 GPUs, unveiled earlier this year, are aimed at machine learning training and inference, data analytics and graphics workloads. Google first made them available in Brazil, India, Tokyo and Singapore in January; AWS followed up with limited G4 cloud instances in March.

[...] Google already offers the pricey Nvidia V100 GPUs on its platform. In a blog post, Google said the T4 instances offered more affordable machine learning training compared to the V100s.

The instances are now available in three US and Asia regions, one Europe and one South America region, and are all interconnected by a high-speed network.

Price wise, they come in as low as $0.29 (£0.22) per hour per GPU, with "on-demand" instances coming in at $0.95 (£0.72) per hour. Google added that users will be offered discounts for "sustained use."