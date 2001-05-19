[...] Robert Brizzolara, the MUSV program manager, told USNI News on April 25 at the Defense Department's annual Lab Day at the Pentagon that ONR has been focused on building an extensive body of evidence to prove to the fleet the reliability of the MUSV hull and the autonomous control system that lets it sense its way through the seas.

[...] The Navy has made clear it expects unmanned ships, aircraft and underwater vehicles to play a major role in future operations, and the service is devoting significant funds to developing and fielding these vehicles as fast as research and industry can manage. The medium USV is envisioned to be primarily a sensing platform for the fleet, while a large USV the Navy is now aggressively pursuing would be a remote shooter.