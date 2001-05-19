from the debar dept.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
[...] Combined, the loss of NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory and Glory satellites cost the space agency $700 million. In the years since, the space agency's Launch Services Program and the rocket's manufacturer, Orbital Sciences—which has since been acquired by Northrop Grumman—have been conducting investigations into what happened.
[...] But only now has the story emerged in greater detail. This week, NASA posted a summary of its decade-long investigation into the mission failures. Long story short: faulty aluminum extrusions used in the mechanism by which the payload separates from the rocket, known as a frangible joint, prevented the separation from fully occurring. Much of the report drills down into the process by which NASA reached and then substantiated this conclusion.
Source: After a decade, NASA finally reveals root cause of two failed rocket launches
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 02, @11:39AM (1 child)
The idea of an engineered frangible joint in something as demanding as a payload separator is... ambitious from the start. From the summary, it sounds like it didn't break easily enough - but that's certainly no worse than breaking too easily, and these aren't the kinds of parts you can test functionality of before use.
Maybe if budgets weren't squeezed to the limit, they could have manufactured a series of 20 joints, and tested every other one, and if they were all within tolerance then selected the joint in-between the two best performers to send on the actual launch. But, that would look wasteful to someone... in need of a more efficient approach, like taking a risk of total mission failure on a $700M mission.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, @11:46AM
So why would you ask for things from manufacturers that are without specs and then they lie? Might as well just order shit on ebay and do all your own testing because no one can do their jobs..