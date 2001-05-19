It's unclear if there is one mysterious Hamburglar hacker or multiple scammers, but for months, users of the Canadian McDonald's app, "My McD's," have been complaining about someone gaining access to their accounts to fuel their feeding frenzies.

Last week, Canadian journalist Patrick O'Rourke, managing editor of Mobile Syrup, became the latest known victim of this scam and published an account of his experience. Somehow a hacker gained access to his My McD's account, which was attached to his Mastercard. The app had a transaction failure the first two times O'Rourke tried to use it, he said, so he gave up on it. But over the next two weeks, someone else used it for their McBender—spending $2,034 CAD ($1,509 USD) on more than 100 meals of Big Macs, McFlurries, Chicken McNuggets, and poutine.