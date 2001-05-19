Stories
Hungry Hackers Use McDonald's App to Steal $1,500 in Fast Food

posted by mrpg on Thursday May 02, @12:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the sorry-I'm-vegan dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

It's unclear if there is one mysterious Hamburglar hacker or multiple scammers, but for months, users of the Canadian McDonald's app, "My McD's," have been complaining about someone gaining access to their accounts to fuel their feeding frenzies.

Last week, Canadian journalist Patrick O'Rourke, managing editor of Mobile Syrup, became the latest known victim of this scam and published an account of his experience. Somehow a hacker gained access to his My McD's account, which was attached to his Mastercard. The app had a transaction failure the first two times O'Rourke tried to use it, he said, so he gave up on it. But over the next two weeks, someone else used it for their McBender—spending $2,034 CAD ($1,509 USD) on more than 100 meals of Big Macs, McFlurries, Chicken McNuggets, and poutine.

Source: https://gizmodo.com/hungry-hackers-use-mcdonalds-app-to-steal-1-500-in-fas-1834381636

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday May 02, @12:53PM (2 children)

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 02, @12:53PM (#837827) Journal

    Consuming $1500 of McDonald's "food" in two weeks is its own punishment.

    Morgan Spurlock made a whole documentary about that called "Supersize Me."

    --
    Washington DC delenda est.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 02, @01:03PM (1 child)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday May 02, @01:03PM (#837834)

      The thief probably treated all his teenage buddies to a free meal, so the risks of diabetes and morbid obesity are distributed.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 02, @12:59PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday May 02, @12:59PM (#837830)

    to an untrusted app - that is, almost every app out there realistically, but particularly a stupid app to pay faster at a burger joint - deserves everything they get.

    Whatever happened to basic caution and thinking twice before signing up? Gee...

  • (Score: 1) by sshelton76 on Thursday May 02, @01:02PM

    by sshelton76 (7978) on Thursday May 02, @01:02PM (#837833)

    Reading this article, the first thing that comes to mind is that it gives a whole new meaning to "Big Mac Attack".
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ukIBKlrpMI [youtube.com]

    Thank you I'll be here all day!

