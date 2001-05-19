Stories
Human Settlements in Amazonia Much Older Than Previously Thought

Humans settled in southwestern Amazonia and even experimented with agriculture much earlier than previously thought, according to an international team of researchers.

"We have long been aware that complex societies emerged in Llanos de Moxos in southwestern Amazonia, Bolivia, around 2,500 years ago, but our new evidence suggests that humans first settled in the region up to 10,000 years ago during the early Holocene period," said Jose Capriles, assistant professor of anthropology. "These groups of people were hunter gatherers; however, our data show that they were beginning to deplete their local resources and establish territorial behaviors, perhaps driving them to begin domesticating plants such as sweet potatoes, cassava, peanuts and chili peppers as a way to acquire food."

Source: Human settlements in Amazonia much older than previously thought

José M. Capriles, Umberto Lombardo, Blaine Maley, Carlos Zuna, Heinz Veit, Douglas J. Kennett. Persistent Early to Middle Holocene tropical foraging in southwestern Amazonia. Science Advances, 2019; 5 (4): eaav5449 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav5449

Original Submission


