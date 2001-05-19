from the delusions-of-grandeur dept.
This is a guest post by Hugh Handeyside, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU National Security Project, Nathan Freed Wessler, Staff Attorney, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, and Esha Bhandari, Staff Attorney, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. It was originally posted on the ACLU Speak Freely blog.
In September 2017, we, along with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, sued the federal government for its warrantless and suspicionless searches of phones and laptops at airports and other U.S. ports of entry.
The government immediately tried to dismiss our case, arguing that the First and Fourth Amendments do not protect against such searches. But the court ruled that our clients — 10 U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident whose phones and laptops were searched while returning to the United States — could move forward with their claims.
Since then, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have had to turn over documents and evidence about why and how they conduct warrantless and suspicionless searches of electronic devices at the border. And their officials have had to sit down with us to explain — under oath — their policies and practices governing such warrantless searches.
What we learned is alarming, and we're now back in court with this new evidence asking the judge to skip trial altogether and rule for our clients.
Source: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2019/04/we-got-us-border-officials-testify-under-oath-heres-what-we-found-out
I've said it many times before. CBP are Trump's Brownshirts, and ICE are his SS.
I've said it many times before. CBP are Trump's Brownshirts, and ICE are his SS.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, @04:06PM (1 child)
Trump is just the latest little Hitler. CBP, ICE and various other TLAs were just as evil and law-breaking under previous administrations. They just seem to get worse with each change in leadership.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday May 02, @04:27PM
I was going to post the same point, then I noticed that your very accurate prior comment had been moded -1Troll.
Its sad how some people always try to bury a truth if it makes the leaders they espouse look bad. Trump, Obama, Bush Jr., Clinton and those before them. The fact is that individual rights have been continually and slowly eroded for a very long time by the US government.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday May 02, @04:07PM
Yeah, the courts can say what they want. We have given the government carte blanche to do whatever it wants, in secret and everything. I would expect better out of people who claim to be so much more "advanced" than everybody else.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 02, @04:15PM (1 child)
ICE was Bush's SS, 'member? And then they were Obama's SS. True, they have been passed on to Trump, but let us remember who created Homeland Security. An entire congress full of cowering wimps created them, and a number of congresses since then have been more than happy to keep HS around. That includes both R congresses, and D congresses.
Customs and Border Patrol? Ehhhh - I've always had problems with Customs. I'd love to see them put in their place. Border Patrol? Well, congress forced them to sleep with the dogs, so now they have fleas. We could still clean them up, treat them for parasites, give them some vitamins and minerals, give them a little dental work, and turn them loose on the invaders from the southern climes. I respect border patrol, just as I respect all our brothers and sisters from the armed services. They have a thankless, impossible mission, and they are hogtied by those very same congress critters who betray the United States on a daily basis. Congress critters like Pelosi, for instance.
#Jexit #Jexodos #Walkaway
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday May 02, @04:34PM
Local police also have a thankless, and sometimes impossible mission. (BTW, a real "thanks" to honest police officers!)
But (some) local police ${officers | departments} create their own problems which paint the others with the same brush.
We should be able to defend our borders and uphold our immigration laws. But we should not have to treat human beings like animals to do so. We shouldn't have to break families apart with no documentation to ever reunite them. We shouldn't have to put people in cages for merely approaching the border. We shouldn't mistreat them for merely trying to apply for asylum -- whether or not asylum is granted. How we treat these people, and how our government, and specifically officials in government treat them, reflects upon all of us. We should be better than this, and still be able to control our borders and enforce our laws.
Maybe it would be more cost effective to have policies that in some ways help our neighboring countries? Despite their problems being their own; such that fewer people try to flood into our country? It might simply be a better economic way to use resources? Despite the hatred and fear many people have of non-white non-rich people.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, @04:18PM (4 children)
Anything goes in a country where the attorney general is in contempt of the court... the lunatics are truly running the asylum.
Brace for the Enabling Act of 2019...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 02, @04:21PM (3 children)
Can you please elaborate on this Enabling Act, even while I am bracing for it?
(I was bracing for the executive branch to dissolve the legislative and judicial branches by executive order and use the military to keep them out of their offices and buildings. It would streamline government and make things more efficient.)
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
Enabling Act of 1933 [wikipedia.org]
Enabling Act of 1933 [wikipedia.org]
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 02, @04:37PM (1 child)
Wow. So it sounds like I was already waiting for the Enabling Act without realizing it. Thank you!
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday May 02, @04:58PM
Wait no more! We now join your program... already in progress [justice.gov]... Remember this is only the pilot episode, but will probably run as long as General Hospital..
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday May 02, @04:18PM
As much as I despise Trump, if you had left him out of it, I might have considered your post insightful.
CBP and ICE are brownshirts and SS. Police work is easy in a police state. And let's not forget how the NSA protects us from our privacy.
But this began prior to Trump (may he be blessed with Big Macs and Filet O' Fish forever and ever).
Let's not forget the PATRIOT act and when that began.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." -- Benjamin Franklin [techcrunch.com]
Or to quote someone more famous and influential:
"Meesa thinks uh weesa should give the chancellor emergency powers!" -- Jar Jar Binks
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
Do you mean "SoylentNews" or "ACLU and EFF"?
Do you mean "SoylentNews" or "ACLU and EFF"?
You? What do you mean?
You? What do you mean?
Literacy 101 and remedial reading comprehension 100. Try them.
Literacy 101 and remedial reading comprehension 100. Try them.
#Jexit #Jexodos #Walkaway
Them? You mean ((them))? Who does ((them)) refer to?
Them? You mean ((them))? Who does ((them)) refer to?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, @04:13PM (1 child)
Why doesn't the summary tell us what they found out? That the US has been turning into a dystopian police state for decades?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 02, @04:51PM
Because the list is fucking immense, go read it, because the summary of
even if accurate, won't tell you the many ways they are abusing the authority.
(Score: 1) by sshelton76 on Thursday May 02, @04:38PM
I'm shocked! Shocked I tell you!
Who would have thought that law enforcement just assumed the laws don't apply to them or those whom they detain?