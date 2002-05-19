from the for-certain-levels-of-top dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Instagram helps top artists boost earnings
The money that artists receive when their tracks get played has just hit a record high.
In 2018 £746 million was paid out - a rise of 4% on 2017.
PRS for music, which collects the royalties for artists, counted songs used on Facebook and Instagram Stories for the first time.
But according to singer-songwriter Ruth-Anne Cunningham, "a lot of songwriters are making less than minimum wage".
Ruth-Anne, who's worked with Avicii, JoJo and John Legend, says "it's great everything is starting to get monetised" but adds, "unless you have a top 40 radio hit you don't make a substantial income".
The boss of PRS says the rise of streaming has made it harder for them to monitor what's being played - and agrees that those trying to earn a living from music are losing out.
"The very successful people are doing extremely well," Robert Ashcroft tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"The challenge is, if you're trying to make a living and you're not a performer it's getting more difficult."
Ruth-Anne says that despite performing as well as writing, that's something she's got experience of: "I've had that where I've had massive hits and made money, but then had to be a vocal coach too.
"Back in the day you could make money from being on an album, now people see streams and people see 10 million and think that's a lot - but a songwriter might make £400 from that."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 03, @12:08AM (1 child)
Neither the minstrels had.
Better get used to it in the post-capitalistic feudalism (aka jig-economy). The barons need to get their cut first, you'll get to pick whatever crumbs remain (if anything).
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @12:11AM
Baron Donald Boompf gay *** clown disco, honk honk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @12:34AM
If you think you're going to make a million dollars from your millennial electro beep-booping dance club music, you are dreaming. Learn some chords, take singing lessons, and put out a proper hip hop record.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 03, @12:42AM
Facebook bans Alex Jones, Infowars, Louis Farrakhan, and others it deems “dangerous” [vox.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]