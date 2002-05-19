from the but-is-it-real-theft? dept.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has hit two individuals with bank fraud charges in connection to a system for depositing funds to cryptocurrency exchanges.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York alleged that Reginald Fowler of Arizona and Ravid Yosef, said to live in Tel Aviv, Israel, were part of a scheme that involved using bank accounts to move money into a series of unnamed cryptocurrency exchanges.
Court documents released by the Justice Department purport that the alleged money services business operated between February and October 2018. During that period, prosecutors say, the two "opened and used numerous bank accounts at financial institutions that were insured by the [FDIC]," including one based in Manhattan.
Two Charged With Running 'Shadow Banking' Service for Crypto Exchanges
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @03:15AM (1 child)
The entire economy is based on the fed saying how much money they will create or not at this point.
Who is auditing the people who might know that before it is announced? Oh, congress is legally allowed to insider trade, they don't even try to hide it...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @03:38AM
Examples, please. If it's right out in the open, that shouldn't be a problem, right?