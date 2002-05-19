from the Drake-Equation dept.
Which of Earth's features were essential for the origin and sustenance of life? And how do scientists identify those features on other worlds?
A team of Carnegie investigators with array of expertise ranging from geochemistry to planetary science to astronomy published this week an essay in Science urging the research community to recognize the vital importance of a planet's interior dynamics in creating an environment that's hospitable for life.
With our existing capabilities, observing an exoplanet's atmospheric composition will be the first way to search for signatures of life elsewhere. However, Carnegie's Anat Shahar, Peter Driscoll, Alycia Weinberger, and George Cody argue that a true picture of planetary habitability must consider how a planet's atmosphere is linked to and shaped by what's happening in its interior.
For example, on Earth, plate tectonics are crucial for maintaining a surface climate where life can thrive. What's more, without the cycling of material between its surface and interior, the convection that drives the Earth's magnetic field would not be possible and without a magnetic field, we would be bombarded by cosmic radiation.
Source: WHEN IT COMES TO PLANETARY HABITABILITY, IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE THAT COUNTS
Basically, it is what is inside that counts — I've heard this numerous times from various teachers in school. This seems to be true for planets as well.
[See also: the Drake Equation, abiogenesis, anthropic bias, and the Fermi Paradox. --Ed.]
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Friday May 03, @05:06AM
I think what most of those here are concerned with, is "Is it inhabitable to "us"?'
That's hard to face, but I think that's what most everyone thinks.
Personally, I think that all the interest in "other worlds" takes away from thinking about preserving where we are now.
Of course, "humans" and our present existence are, in the grand scheme of things, but a minor blip. Still, here we are, and perhaps we should be concerned about preserving what we have, as best we can.
The universe doesn't give a rat's ass about humanity.
Mas cerveza por favor.