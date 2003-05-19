from the I'll-hold-my-breath-until-my-face-isn't-blue dept.
Arsenic breathing bacteria have been located in the depths of the Tropical Pacific Ocean.
Arsenic is a deadly poison for most living things, but new research shows that microorganisms are breathing arsenic in a large area of the Pacific Ocean. A University of Washington team has discovered that an ancient survival strategy is still being used in low-oxygen parts of the marine environment.
Arsenic displays a raft of toxic effects ranging from DNA Methylation (adding a methyl group to DNA nucleotides) to replacing Phosphorous in various metabolic reactions.
The most common metabolic alternatives to Oxygen are Nitrogen and Sulfur, however Arsenic can also work.
Some humans have evolved significantly higher tolerances to Arsenic, and arsenic breathing microbes have been known to exist in hot springs and contaminated sites on land, but until now it was not known that this capability still existed in the open ocean.
Biologists believe the strategy is a holdover from Earth's early history. During the period when life arose on Earth, oxygen was scarce in both the air and in the ocean. Oxygen became abundant in Earth's atmosphere only after photosynthesis became widespread and converted carbon dioxide gas into oxygen.
Early lifeforms had to gain energy using other elements, such as arsenic, which was likely more common in the oceans at that time.
"We found the genetic signatures of pathways that are still there, remnants of the past ocean that have been maintained until today," [first author Jaclyn Saunders, who did the research for her doctoral thesis at the University of Washington] said.
The microbes were found in what are called marine oxygen-deficient zones (ODZs), which are naturally occurring layers in the ocean with no measurable oxygen.
We identified the presence and expression of genes for both arsenic reduction and oxidation in marine ODZs, suggesting the microbial community in these waters is also cycling arsenic for respiratory gain. The existence of an arsenic respiratory cycle in pelagic waters suggests microbial arsenic metabolisms may be underestimated in the modern ocean and were likely an even more significant contributor to biogeochemical cycles in the anoxic ancient oceans when arsenic concentrations were higher.
The Scientist reports on a study of a villages in Argentina, where the people have been drinking poison—arsenic, to be specific—for thousands of years. The levels in the principal water source is up to 80 times the level considered to be safe by the World Health Organization (WHO). Even the best wells exhibit over 20 times the arsenic allowed in the WHO limit.
And it doesn't seem to bother them at all. There is every indication that these Andean communities may have evolved the ability to metabolize arsenic.
Swedish biologist Karin Broberg, of Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute, and colleagues at Uppsala and Lund Universities have been trying to figure out how generations of villagers in the Andean village of San Antonio de los Cobres (SAC), an area of nearly 6,000 residents, have been able to survive this chronic exposure to toxic levels of arsenic.
The researchers knew that a particular allele, AS3MT, located on chromosome 10, was suspected as the main gene involved in arsenic metabolism in humans. But the metabolism rate in these Andean villagers was sky high compared to people elsewhere.
Broberg and her colleagues hypothesized that the remarkable arsenic tolerance of SAC residents might be due to particular variants of AS3MT that confer better arsenic metabolism. They wondered, further, if thousands of years of arsenic exposure had given a survival advantage to individuals with these metabolism-driving alleles and had increased the frequencies of these genetic variants.
By comparing genetic samples and urine from a wide selection of South American populations in Peru, Argentina, and Columbia, they hoped to determine if the arsenic tolerance was simply due to genetic accident, (population drift) or if it was a byproduct of natural selection. Natural selection tends to exhibit itself via higher levels of homozygosity, where particular alleles come from one lineage. (See here for a primer on Drift vs Selection.
In the area around AS3MT, the SAC population differed dramatically from the comparison populations. Not only did the SAC women have higher levels of protective AS3MT alleles, but these alleles also had longer stretches of homozygosity—a telltale sign of selection.
The extremely strong difference in allele frequency is considered a clear result of selective pressure on a population.
