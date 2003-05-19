You might have heard about a topic that's gaining some attention in industry discussions (such as in the recent ZDnet.com article), about an event that could potentially cause significant disruptions across the Internet—the so-called "768k Day". This day is the point in time sometime in the near future (some speculate in the coming month) when the size of the global BGP[*] routing table is expected to exceed 768,000 entries. Why is this a big deal?

In 2014, on what we now know as "512k Day", the IPv4 Internet routing table exceeded 512,000 BGP routes when Verizon advertised thousands more routes to the Internet. Many ISP and other organizations had provisioned the size of the memory for their router TCAMs for a limit of 512K route entries, and some older routers suffered memory overflows that caused their CPUs to crash. The crashes on old routers, in turn, created significant packet loss and traffic outages across the Internet, even in some large provider networks. Engineers and network administrators scrambled to apply emergency firmware patches to set it to a new upper limit. In many cases, that upper limit was 768k entries.

[...] Fast forward five years later, and the upcoming 768k Day is an echo of 512k Day, just with a higher threshold. So, some are worried that the Internet could have similar problems.

[...] while nobody's exactly hyperventilating about 768k day, there are still a lot of smaller ISPs, data centers and other providers who are part of the fabric of the Internet. When you look at Internet paths, a good amount of service traffic transits through these 'soft spots' of Internet infrastructure, if you will—where maintenance on legacy routers and network equipment can be neglected or missed more easily. Given the sheer size and unregulated nature of the Internet, it's fair to say that things will be missed.