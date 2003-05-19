Hackers gained access to technology giant Citrix's networks six months before they were discovered, the company has confirmed.

In a letter to California's attorney general, the virtualization and security software maker said the hackers had "intermittent access" to its internal network from October 13, 2018 until March 8, 2019, two days after the FBI alerted the company to the breach.

Citrix said the hackers "removed files from our systems, which may have included files containing information about our current and former employees and, in limited cases, information about beneficiaries and/or dependents."

Initially the company said hackers stole business documents. Now it's saying the stolen information may have included names, Social Security numbers and financial information.