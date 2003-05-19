Stories
Two proteins central to the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease act as prions — misshapen proteins that spread through tissue like an infection by forcing normal proteins to adopt the same misfolded shape — according to new UC San Francisco research. 

Using novel laboratory tests, the researchers were able to detect and measure specific, self-propagating prion forms of the proteins amyloid beta (Aß) and tau in postmortem brain tissue of 75 Alzheimer’s patients. In a striking finding, higher levels of these prions in human brain samples were strongly associated with early-onset forms of the disease and younger age at death. 

Alzheimer’s disease is currently defined based on the presence of toxic protein aggregations in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles, accompanied by cognitive decline and dementia. But attempts to treat the disease by clearing out these inert proteins have been unsuccessful. The new evidence that active Aß and tau prions could be driving the disease – published May 1, 2019 in Science Translational Medicine — could lead researchers to explore new therapies that focus on prions directly. 

“I believe this shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that amyloid beta and tau are both prions, and that Alzheimer’s disease is a double-prion disorder in which these two rogue proteins together destroy the brain,” said Stanley Prusiner, MD, the study’s senior author and director of the UCSF Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, part of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. “The fact that prion levels also appear linked to patient longevity should change how we think about the way forward for developing treatments for the disease. We need a sea change in Alzheimer’s disease research, and that is what this paper does. This paper might catalyze a major change in AD research.” 

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @05:41PM (4 children)

    Alzheimer’s disease is currently defined based on the presence of toxic protein aggregations in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles, accompanied by cognitive decline and dementia.

    This is an awful circular definition. First off it is only like ~70% of patients with the same clinical symptoms that have elevated amyloid plaques. And ~30% of people without clinical symptoms have the plaques.

    "there is now building data on Aβ deposition in healthy controls that suggest at least 20% and perhaps as much as a third of healthy older adults show significant deposition."

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2844114/ [nih.gov]

    "An attempt was made to estimate the severity of the histologic alterations as a whole, and it was found that severe intellectual impairment was apt to occur in cases showing extensive involvement. However, this parellelism was neither close or constant. There were enough exceptions to make one reject the idea that there could be any simple and direct quantitative relationship between clinical and pathologic changes.

    For example, in case 4 (Table i), a patient with a paranoid type of senile psychosis, there was only a minimal amount of intellectual impairment though the changes in the brain, particularly with respect to plaques, were very extensive."

    https://ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/pdf/10.1176/ajp.93.4.757 [psychiatryonline.org]

    "There is a close relationship between the degree of dementia measured during life and quantitative neuropathological changes found post mortem, with two important exceptions: (1) brains of nondemented elderly patients sometimes contain pathological features in a degree diagnostic of Alzheimer’s disease; and (2) conversely, there are occasional brains of demented subjects that do not contain markers of Alzheimer’s disease or of other disorders known to produce dementia that can be detected by neuropathological examination. The discovery of such exceptions led some neuropathologists in the 1950s to doubt the importance of Alzheimer brain changes as a cause of dementia in the elderly 1161.

    [...]

    "Ten subjects whose functional and cognitive performance was in the upper quintile of the nursing home residents, as good as or better than the performance of the upper quintile of residents without brain pathology (control subjects), showed the pathological features of mild Alzheimer's disease, with many neocortical plaques. Plaque counts were 80% of those of demented patients with Alzheimer's disease."

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2897823 [nih.gov]

    "Recent advances in amyloid imaging have made it possible to observe Aβ amyloid accumulation in the patient's brain. As a result, it has been found that there are many normal patients with amyloid deposits, and also AD patients with very few amyloid deposits (Edison et al., 2007; Li et al., 2008). Further, in the brain of elderly non-demented patients, the distribution of senile plaques is sometimes as extensive as that of dementia patients (Davis et al., 1999; Fagan et al., 2009; Price et al., 2009; Chetelat et al., 2013)."

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5797629/ [nih.gov]

    So far, the results have been dramatic. Among 4,000 people tested so far in the Imaging Dementia-Evidence for Amyloid Scanning (IDEAS) study, researchers from the Memory and Aging Center at the University of California at San Francisco found that just 54.3 percent of MCI patients and 70.5 percent of dementia patients had the plaques.

    A positive test for amyloid does not mean someone has Alzheimer’s, though its presence precedes the disease and increases the risk of progression. But a negative test definitively means a person does not have it.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/brain-scans-show-many-alzheimers-patients-may-not-actually-have-the-disease/2017/07/18/52013620-6bf2-11e7-9c15-177740635e83_story.html [washingtonpost.com]

    It is pointless to discuss though, keep feeding money to these people who couldn't come up with a proper (quantitative) scientific explanation for anything to save their lives.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @06:07PM (1 child)

      They haven't identified how the Moslems got these prions into our food supply.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @06:12PM

        They use oil money.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @06:27PM (1 child)

      There is a close relationship between the degree of dementia measured during life and quantitative neuropathological changes found post mortem, with two important exceptions: (1) brains of nondemented elderly patients sometimes contain pathological features in a degree diagnostic of Alzheimer’s disease; and (2) conversely, there are occasional brains of demented subjects that do not contain markers of Alzheimer’s disease or of other disorders known to produce dementia that can be detected by neuropathological examination. The discovery of such exceptions led some neuropathologists in the 1950s to doubt the importance of Alzheimer brain changes as a cause of dementia in the elderly 1161

      My late mother almost certainly falls into category 2. She had vasculitis, an auto-immune condition in which the body attacks its own vascular system. I don't know how this would show up if her brain had been examined post-mortem (it wasn't), but it wasn't alzheimers. In the course of caring for her, I became intensely interested in dementia for obvious reasons and discovered that there are about 30 different known ways for you to become demented.

      Alzheimers is just the one that gets all the press.

      Am I putting too much faith in the research community to assume that they know this? The patients without plaques are "non-Alzheimers dementia", and the patients with plaques but no symptoms might actually be of interest much in the same way that people sometimes contract viruses but don't get the disease.

      In other words, the fact that you can have symptoms but no plaques simply means you've got non-Alzheimers dementia. The fact that you've bot plaques but no symptoms doesn't necessarily mean Alzheimers isn't a prion disorder--it might mean that such patients have a natural means of working around the disorder. Those patients, their genomes, and the outcomes of close family members ought to be subjects of study if they aren't already.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @06:33PM

        The point is they put "presence of plaques" in the definition when there is only a weak correlation between presence of plaques and the symptoms. It is all one big fat assumption that has wasted tens of billions of dollars fand 30-40 years of research for no reason.

