Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Failed Airlines That Were Too Weird for This World

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 04, @11:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the fly-the-wacky-skies dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Flying can be an excruciating experience these days. The CEO of United Airlines recently admitted that by the time passengers sit down on his planes, they're already "pissed at the world." But plenty of airlines have tried to make things more fun over the years, even if they were incredibly weird. So weird, in fact, that they went out of business.

Source: https://paleofuture.gizmodo.com/failed-airlines-that-were-too-weird-for-this-world-1834047283

Original Submission


«  Potato Farmers Cry Foul as PepsiCo Sues Them
Failed Airlines That Were Too Weird for This World | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.