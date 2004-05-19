19/05/04/0349212 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 04, @11:52AM
from the fly-the-wacky-skies dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Flying can be an excruciating experience these days. The CEO of United Airlines recently admitted that by the time passengers sit down on his planes, they're already "pissed at the world." But plenty of airlines have tried to make things more fun over the years, even if they were incredibly weird. So weird, in fact, that they went out of business.
Source: https://paleofuture.gizmodo.com/failed-airlines-that-were-too-weird-for-this-world-1834047283
