Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Businesses on Average Rely on 162 Applications to Stay Productive

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 04, @04:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the Business dept.
Business

James Orme writes:

For the digital enterprise making use of the best-in-breed applications is non-negotiable, and the number they are relying on is increasing. Workforces on average rely on 162 applications to stay productive, according to cloud identity and access management platform Okta's recent "Businesses @ Work" report. This is a departure from the traditional enterprise approach of stack simplicity; purchasing one integrated system from a big vendor like Microsoft, Oracle or SAP.

[...] To discuss the changing landscape, senior leaders from three of the most successful enterprise applications – communications platform Slack, cloud content management platform Box, and Okta itself – hosted a breakfast roundtable. They cautioned that while increased application volumes are improving enterprise productivity, they are also bringing fresh complexities.

[Source: https://techerati.com/features-hub/opinions/how-can-enterprises-avoid-app-overflow]

Original Submission


«  Amazon Dismisses Idea Automation Will Eliminate All its Warehouse Jobs Soon
Businesses on Average Rely on 162 Applications to Stay Productive | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.