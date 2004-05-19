from the oxy-clean dept.
It’s no secret that Google tracks a lot of data about you, from the websites you visit to the videos you watch, the things you’ve searched for, and the places you have visited. Scrubbing this data from your Google account has required you to manually dig into your settings each time. That’s changing soon.
In the next few weeks, Google will be rolling out a feature to users around the world that will let them set this information to be deleted automatically every three or 18 months.
"We work to keep your data private and secure, and we’ve heard your feedback that we need to provide simpler ways for you to manage or delete it," Google said in a blog post published Wednesday.
For now, these controls are only coming to your location history and web and app activity, but it’s likely that they’ll come to more of your data history at some point.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday May 04, @08:37PM
Mark/Facebook is a smart cookie. And he says "the future is private." Google, I assume, is listening. Because they're smart cookies too. They're doing the "privacy." But, not just "privacy." They're getting "security" too. And that's very special. You can spend TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS for security -- and not get it. Facebook is becoming the Privacy Company. And Google wants to be the Privacy & Security Company. Big race. And whoever wins, we all win. Thank you, Facebook! And, thank you, Google!
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday May 04, @08:39PM
That's great. Unless you don't have a Google account. Why can't they provide this for non-registered users too? We all know they can identify us from browser metrics, IP address, etc.
There's always the inevitable worry that just because they say it's been deleted doesn't tell us for sure that it has been deleted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 04, @08:40PM
Man! I'm running out of bridges to sell!
Really, what's the point of even discussing this? There is absolutely no way to verify what is done with the data. Does not everybody here understand that?