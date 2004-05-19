from the FFS! dept.
Armagadd-on 2.0, Mozilla expired certificate disables add-ons
No, the culprit you are losing add-ons isn't your computer, or maybe your old FF, or dropping of Webextensions API. Twitter, Reddit, everyone is wondering what is going on. This Armagadd-on 2.0 has a simple explanation: Mozilla forgot to renew certificates, and so add-ons are failing like if they were not properly signed, because technically they are not. Even signing of new add-ons is down (see comment 9). Great weekend at Mozilla HQ!
Some workarounds, until they clean up the mess, include playing with the computer clock (NTP? forget it) or disabling signature checks (not possible in default releases).
All Firefox extensions disabled due to expiration of intermediate signing cert
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:66.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/66.0
Steps to reproduce:
Wait until it's past midnight on 2019-05-04 UTC.
Actual results:
All addons got disabled due not having valid signature.
Expected results:
If the signature was due to expire, it should have been renewed weeks ago. Not all extensions were disabled. Fakespot and Google Scholar Button were left in their disabled state.
Some reports on reddit says that they had their clocks a day forward, but they may be just early canaries for the actual widespread issue.
Going backwards in time allows installation from AMO (Mozilla Add-ons) but do not remove the unsupported mark from the add-ons already installed.
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1548973
Workaround: Go to about:config and set xpinstall.signatures.required to false
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 04, @05:01AM
If a given add-on was installed with valid certs at the time (and now is not in the black list because it was found to contain malware)... it should keep on working. But that is too obvious for some developers.
Mozilla got a new cut in the belly. Are they waiting for someone to chop the head? Or bleeding down to 0% usage?
(Score: 1) by The Vocal Minority on Saturday May 04, @05:07AM (3 children)
Thank you for this I was wondering WTF was going on when I fired up my web browser a few minutes ago. A cursory look at the Mozilla web sites offered no clues so then I came here.
I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry...
(Score: 1) by The Vocal Minority on Saturday May 04, @05:10AM (1 child)
BTW youtube seems to be completely b0rked in Firefox after the last Debian update - anyone have similar problems?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 04, @05:20AM
Don't have that problem.
youtube-dl means no ads, no pain, 10x faster load, and I can bookmark / speed adjust / etc. in my viewer of choice.
You're smart enough to use linux. Try youtub-dl, it's simple and effective, you might like it.
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Saturday May 04, @05:21AM
I submit option #3: Switch to a browser that doesn't require this addon signing BS.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday May 04, @05:16AM
What's worse, you deserve it. Filthy pretentious board.
(There are probably some folks that were doing real work and absolutely don't deserve it. To them, sorry, good luck landing the next gig.)
"The *other* sort of Marxist."