GNU Guix 1.0.0 has been released. The big 1.0 is an important milestone for most Free Software. In this case it is the result of seven years of development. GNU Guix is a general toolbox for software deployment, also known as a package manager, but with advancements over RPM and APT, which it can co-exist with. However it can also be used as a complete distro.

In addition to standard package management features, Guix supports transactional upgrades and roll-backs, unprivileged package management, per-user profiles, and garbage collection. When used as a standalone GNU/Linux distribution, Guix offers a declarative, stateless approach to operating system configuration management. Guix is highly customizable and hackable through Guile programming interfaces and extensions to the Scheme language.