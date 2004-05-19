from the so-does-your-smartphone-usage dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Google Street View has become a surprisingly useful way to learn about the world without stepping into it. People use it to plan journeys, to explore holiday destinations, and to virtually stalk friends and enemies alike.
But researchers have found more insidious uses. In 2017 a team of researchers used the images to study the distribution of car types in the US and then used that data to determine the demographic makeup of the country. It turns out that the car you drive is a surprisingly reliable proxy for your income level, your education, your occupation, and even the way you vote in elections.
Now a different group has gone even further. Łukasz Kidziński at Stanford University in California and Kinga Kita-Wojciechowska at the University of Warsaw in Poland have used Street View images of people's houses to determine how likely they are to be involved in a car accident. That's valuable information that an insurance company could use to set premiums.
The result raises important questions about the way personal information can leak from seemingly innocent data sets and whether organizations should be able to use it for commercial purposes.
Source: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/613432/how-a-google-street-view-image-of-your-house-predicts-your-risk-of-a-car-accident/
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday May 05, @01:18PM
Coming originally from the US, I used to be of the opinion that anything public - like your car visible in your driveway - should be public information. I have since come around to the European viewpoint: even "public" information should be private. There is so much "public" information available - and now we have the means to collect it - that the totality of that information is massively intrusive. Where did you drive, what shops do you frequent, who are your friends, how late do you go to bed. All of that is easily obtainable from the collection of surveillance devices that aren't even aimed at you specifically: red-light cameras, your neighbor's security cam, etc, etc..
Not only should this information not be available to private companies, it should also not be available to the government. If the police have reason to suspect you of something, they'll just have to get a warrant, and capture data going forward, on their own devices. Government, after all, is also just a collection of individuals, none of who are innately more trustworthy than any other random person on the street.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.