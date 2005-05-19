from the shocking-news dept.
Maybe it's the accent. When it comes to news, in a world where "fake news" has become an ideological battle cry rather than an oxymoron, Americans deem British media outlets more trustworthy than their U.S. counterparts.
The most trusted news source in the U.S. is the Economist — a venerable weekly magazine published in the U.K. — according, at least, to a recent survey conducted by the University of Missouri's Reynolds Journalism Institute.
The second most reliable news source, in the view of voluntary survey respondents, is public television (with the Public Broadcasting Service separately ranking sixth among survey respondents), followed by Reuters and BBC. National Public Radio placed just ahead of PBS at No. 5, while the U.K.'s the Guardian clinched the seventh spot. The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times and the Dallas Morning News rounded out the 10 most trusted brands. The Wall Street Journal is owned by News Corp. NWS, +0.49% NWSA, +0.65% , the parent of MarketWatch.
At the other extreme, Occupy Democrats — a political website with a self-professed agenda of counterbalancing the right-wing Tea Party — took the dubious honor of most untrustworthy.
BuzzFeed, Breitbart and Infowars also scored dismally on the trust-o-meter, with a BuzzFeed representative questioning the poll's merit and methods. "This is not a poll of how much trust Americans have in their news outlets. It's an open-ended, methodologically flawed survey of people who happen to fill out a form on the homepage of their local news outlet," said Matt Mittenthal, spokesman for BuzzFeed News. "No one familiar with how polling works would consider this to be reliable or scientific."
Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/these-are-the-most-and-the-least-trusted-news-sources-in-the-us-2017-08-03
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @12:35AM (1 child)
Rated 67% by democrats, 72% by Republicans and 99% by LGBTQ2S community.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @01:20AM
Hey... Ethanol made the list twice. All the way at the bottom and all the way at the top.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Monday May 06, @12:37AM (1 child)
It's hard to really say that I "trust" any of them. Even of those listed, I know ahead of time what their political leanings are. When you listen to / read their news stories those leanings come right through loud and clear.
So I guess I trust them to behave the way I already expect them to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @01:28AM
Once you realize they are not news but a way to advertise to you. You realize they can be bought. At that point they have low to no integrity as the only responsibility is to the ones paying the bills.
Most people do not use these things to get 'news' but to affirm what they already believe. You pick your flavor and that one tells you how amazeballs your party is and how smart you are to listen to them and how the other party is scum. They play to their audience.
When CNN went 24/7 live in the early 80s everyone was like 'what the hell are they going to report on'. Well turns out that this sort of station just has basically non stop political opinions disguised as facts. Apparently that sells really well. Where I work I am subjected to MSNBC which touts itself as a financial channel. The commercials are little more than scamy stuff (200 dollar foam pillows and silver coins). The advice is usually terrible. The pundants have no clue what really makes the market work (yet pretend they do). Yet people treat this as if they have something of substance to talk about. They dont, none of them do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @12:46AM
Had been an subscriber to the Economists for decades, but then I've got to travel to other parts of the world, and then the Internet happened, where folks from the region talked back to the Economists writers that they are full of shit.
I am sure this is true of most other big-name media (NYT, NPR, WSJ, AP, Reuters, etc.), but specifically about the Economists, they hire "young bright things" from Oxbridge/LSE/U of London, send them off to places they have no clue about, get them send reports like they know what they are talking about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @12:48AM
But Runaway does! Not surprizing. Another thing Runaway does not know.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday May 06, @12:51AM
I suspect that UK-based sites may be more trusted because they are reporting 'from the outside' and don't have a personal stake in the outcome of US politics. It makes it harder for the critics (on either side) to throw accusations of bias, ulterior motive etc.
Interestingly, there was recently an undercover investigation in Australia performed by Al Jazeera which revealed some very poor behaviour from senior members of one of the more right-leaning parties here. The defence used by those caught out was to accuse the Qatar government (who owns Al Jazeera) of trying to influence Australian politics. That claim didn't stick, because Al Jazeera is known for good journalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @01:11AM (2 children)
If the news said it was sunny outside, I'd take a fucking umbrella.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Monday May 06, @01:18AM (1 child)
If you need the news to tell you whether or not it's sunny outside, you probably should carry an umbrella with you at all times.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @01:30AM
We could have the reporters from CNN standing in a ditch waist deep in water to show how bad things are while their camera crew stand in a small puddle with the water slightly up their shoes. When they start lying about the weather you really have to wonder WTF is wrong with them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @01:21AM (1 child)
This was from almost two years ago? WTF???
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday May 06, @01:35AM
SoylentNews: trusted by time travellers everywhere.
SoylentNews: trusted by time travellers everywhere.