19/05/05/1956220 story
posted by martyb on Monday May 06, @04:33AM
from the planning-ahead dept.
from the planning-ahead dept.
A 1,110-foot-wide asteroid named for the Egyptian god of chaos (and possibly a Stargate SG-1 character) will fly past Earth in 2029 within the distance of some orbiting spacecraft, according to reports.
The asteroid, 99942 Apophis, will come within 19,000 miles of Earth on April 13, a decade from now, but scientists at the Planetary Defense Conference are already preparing for the encounter, Newsweek reported. They plan to discuss the asteroid's effects on Earth's gravity, potential research opportunities and even how to deflect an incoming asteroid in a theoretical scenario.
https://www.foxnews.com/science/1110-foot-asteroid-to-pass-near-earth-in-2029
Huge 'God of Chaos' Asteroid to Pass Near Earth in 2029 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @04:40AM (1 child)
Considering we might have to deal with a real strike in the near future, this kind of thing gives everyone good opportunity to implement practical and timely procedures as well as getting skills to mitigate threats.
I'm of the conviction we really should have mitigation procedures standing by
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 06, @04:53AM
That's the point of DART [wikipedia.org]. The spacecraft will collide into the asteroid's moon, and that will alter the orbit of the primary, 65803 Didymos. This might not be the best technique possible, but it will be humanity's first attempt to alter an asteroid's trajectory.
Ultimately, all near-Earth asteroids should be redirected for ease of study and resource extraction. It would be nice if they could be put into semi-stable lunar orbit, or Earth orbit if we're feeling lucky.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @05:07AM (1 child)
For reference, the moon is ~250k miles from earth. So this is about 10x closer than the moon.
High earth orbit is ~1k miles from earth, which is about 20x closer than this object is supposed to approach.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @05:09AM
Nm, I misread the wikipedia page. High earth orbit is over 22k miles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geocentric_orbit [wikipedia.org]
So this thing is coming closer than some satellites,
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday May 06, @06:05AM
Fun fact: April 13, 2029 is a Friday.
A close encounter of the god of chaos on Friday the 13th — time for yet another end of the world! ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.