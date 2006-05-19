from the aren't-they-already-public? dept.
Hundreds of developers have had had Git source code repositories wiped and replaced with a ransom demand.
The attacks started earlier today, appear to be coordinated across Git hosting services (GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and it is still unclear how they are happening.
What it is known is that the hacker removes all source code and recent commits from vitcims' Git repositories, and leaves a ransom note behind that asks for a payment of 0.1 Bitcoin (~$570).
The hacker claims all source code has been downloaded and stored on one of their servers, and gives the victim ten days to pay the ransom; otherwise, they'll make the code public.
Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/a-hacker-is-wiping-git-repositories-and-asking-for-a-ransom/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @08:20AM
Oh noes.... my open source code that was available for anyone to download will be released to the public.
Seriously, if you don't want your code on the net, host your own server in-house. It's not rocket science and every in-house dev can have a "backup" on his/her system to work with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @08:27AM
Interesting. I don't think the guy will rake up a lot of money, though. Most projects do not feature code breakthroughs and the projects with them have already been reverse engineered by the competition. Did somebody not have any local copy relying only on git? hm?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @08:44AM
so I understand the bit about closed-source code being made public, that means they got unauthorized access to your data.
but why would anyone care about them "deleting" the online repository? git is decentralized. If you have a local clone, you have everything already, and you are supposed to have backups of your local clone anyway (since you're supposed to have backups of your home folder).