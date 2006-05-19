from the maybe-not-Call-Of-Duty dept.
As part of a new pilot program, 22 VA facilities around the country will be receiving a gift from Microsoft: X-Box Adaptive Controllers, which are specially designed for gamers with mental or physical disabilities. "We owe so much to the service and sacrifice of our Veterans, and as a company, we are committed to supporting them," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a press statement. "Our X-Box Adaptive Controller was designed to make gaming more accessible to millions of people worldwide, and we're partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to bring the device to Veterans with limited mobility."
The military hospitals will be using them to help rehabilitate wounded warriors, and X-Box chief Phil Spencer says if it's successful - the program could expand. The collaboration aims to improve rehabilitation and recreation for veterans by challenging muscle activation and hand-eye coordination, and encouraging greater participation in social and recreational activities. That will include participation in e-sports as well as traditional solo gaming.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @02:19PM (4 children)
This post is even worse than aristafool's.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday May 06, @02:27PM (2 children)
What is wrong with Ari's subs aside from the stupid editorializing he does in them?

(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 06, @02:43PM
Jeeebuz - what's NOT wrong with them?

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @02:44PM
That they are all more or less the same piece of "news" over and over and over again ... oh look "Nazis!"
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 06, @02:47PM
Dunno 'bout that. At first glance, it seems like frivolous bullshit, unlikely to do anyone much good. But - rehabilitation? Maybe. Part of my son's rehab after being seriously burnt was just squeezing a ball. Little things mean a lot, when you're recovering from a catastrophic injury. This is a pilot program, right? If it does any good, they plan on expanding it. If it doesn't do much, or any good, they'll cancel it.
