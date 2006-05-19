Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mindgeek, the World's Largest Porn Company, is Behind the UK's AgeID System

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 06, @06:10AM   Printer-friendly
from the porn-drives-technology dept.
Business Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2019/05/mindgeek/

Streaming services like Hulu and Netflix are well known for leveraging data, and characterizing users. They're household names. But you've probably never heard of another streaming giant who's just as ubiquitous. Mindgeek, the world's biggest porn company. With corporate holdings like Pornhub, Xvideos, Redtube, and YouPorn there's a good chance you've used their services. And just like Netflix, they're keeping tabs on your interests and lobbying their own. Coordinating a vast net of data collection using the power of monopoly and the state that's altogether uncomfortable.

Coining themselves a leader "in the design, development, marketing, SEO and management of highly trafficked websites." It's not readily apparent Mindgeek is a porn colossus involved in the same upselling, data collection, and curated advertising that sustains the digital economy. Even less obvious is Mindgeek's involvement in the proliferation of dystopian and draconian legislation. Including new legislation in the United Kingdom.

You may know the United Kingdom plans on implementing a system, called AgeID, which forces adult websites to ask users for age verification; via credit card, passport, or driver's license. Coined the 'Porn Pass' AgeID will offer a database by which users can verify their identities before viewing adult content. Guess who owns the AgeID verification system. Mindgeek.

Additional reading: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/03/style/britain-age-porn-law.html

Original Submission


«  Huge 'God of Chaos' Asteroid to Pass Near Earth in 2029
Mindgeek, the World's Largest Porn Company, is Behind the UK's AgeID System | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 06, @06:17AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 06, @06:17AM (#839528) Journal

    Create a market that no one knows they want or need, then fill that market with your own product. In this case, make your product almost mandatory.

    --
    #Jexit #Jexodos #Walkaway
(1)