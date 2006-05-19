Streaming services like Hulu and Netflix are well known for leveraging data, and characterizing users. They're household names. But you've probably never heard of another streaming giant who's just as ubiquitous. Mindgeek, the world's biggest porn company. With corporate holdings like Pornhub, Xvideos, Redtube, and YouPorn there's a good chance you've used their services. And just like Netflix, they're keeping tabs on your interests and lobbying their own. Coordinating a vast net of data collection using the power of monopoly and the state that's altogether uncomfortable.

Coining themselves a leader "in the design, development, marketing, SEO and management of highly trafficked websites." It's not readily apparent Mindgeek is a porn colossus involved in the same upselling, data collection, and curated advertising that sustains the digital economy. Even less obvious is Mindgeek's involvement in the proliferation of dystopian and draconian legislation. Including new legislation in the United Kingdom.

You may know the United Kingdom plans on implementing a system, called AgeID, which forces adult websites to ask users for age verification; via credit card, passport, or driver's license. Coined the 'Porn Pass' AgeID will offer a database by which users can verify their identities before viewing adult content. Guess who owns the AgeID verification system. Mindgeek.