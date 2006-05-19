Police from around the world shut down the biggest active black market on the dark web this month, according to announcements from law enforcement agencies in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands released on Friday.

Wall Street Market, as the black market site was known, was the target of a 1.5-year-long multinational investigation. Three Germans were arrested on April 23 and 24 inside Germany for their alleged role in creating and administering the site that sold illegal drugs, documents, weapons, and data.

"WSM was one of the largest and most voluminous darknet marketplaces of all time," FBI Special Agent Leroy Shelton wrote in the criminal complaint released on Friday.