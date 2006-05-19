from the that-you-know-of dept.
Police from around the world shut down the biggest active black market on the dark web this month, according to announcements from law enforcement agencies in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands released on Friday.
Wall Street Market, as the black market site was known, was the target of a 1.5-year-long multinational investigation. Three Germans were arrested on April 23 and 24 inside Germany for their alleged role in creating and administering the site that sold illegal drugs, documents, weapons, and data.
"WSM was one of the largest and most voluminous darknet marketplaces of all time," FBI Special Agent Leroy Shelton wrote in the criminal complaint released on Friday.
Source: https://gizmodo.com/one-of-the-largest-dark-net-markets-of-all-time-falls-1834511568
Not mentioned is that owners exit scammed awhile ago and the reason the feds were able to take this place down is that one of the admins intentionally leaked the credentials for the site to a public forum.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/law-enforcement-seizes-dark-web-market-after-moderator-leaks-backend-credentials/ [zdnet.com]
Somebody's doing it wrong...
Is it wise to put up a great big store front on the "Dark Net"?
That's not crazy expensive as support requests go actually if you just think of it that way. Of course a few days later those people are burned anyway, so there is that.
Blame it on capitalism running amok. No respect for traditions, no longer a Thieves Guild to keep the rules and arbitrate disputes, not even a union to represent the petty thieves.
All monopolized by banksters, multi-nationals and lobby groups. And politicians.
By its very nature they can't know the size of any particular darknet. This is pure hyperbole.