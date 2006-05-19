Stories
One of the Largest Dark Net Markets ‘of All Time’ Falls to Police

posted by mrpg on Monday May 06, @03:45PM
from the that-you-know-of dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666_

Police from around the world shut down the biggest active black market on the dark web this month, according to announcements from law enforcement agencies in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands released on Friday.

Wall Street Market, as the black market site was known, was the target of a 1.5-year-long multinational investigation. Three Germans were arrested on April 23 and 24 inside Germany for their alleged role in creating and administering the site that sold illegal drugs, documents, weapons, and data.

"WSM was one of the largest and most voluminous darknet marketplaces of all time," FBI Special Agent Leroy Shelton wrote in the criminal complaint released on Friday.

Source: https://gizmodo.com/one-of-the-largest-dark-net-markets-of-all-time-falls-1834511568

Original Submission


One of the Largest Dark Net Markets 'of All Time' Falls to Police
  • (Score: 4, Informative) by sshelton76 on Monday May 06, @03:50PM

    by sshelton76 (7978) on Monday May 06, @03:50PM (#839663)

    Not mentioned is that owners exit scammed awhile ago and the reason the feds were able to take this place down is that one of the admins intentionally leaked the credentials for the site to a public forum.
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/law-enforcement-seizes-dark-web-market-after-moderator-leaks-backend-credentials/ [zdnet.com]

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday May 06, @04:01PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday May 06, @04:01PM (#839667) Journal

    Somebody's doing it wrong...

    Is it wise to put up a great big store front on the "Dark Net"?

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday May 06, @04:04PM (1 child)

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 06, @04:04PM (#839668) Journal

    In this midst of all of this, one of the site's moderators --named Med3l1n-- began blackmailing WSM vendors and buyers, asking for 0.05 Bitcoin (~$280), and threatening to disclose to law enforcement the details of WSM vendors and buyers who made the mistake of sharing various details in support requests in an unencrypted form.

    That's not crazy expensive as support requests go actually if you just think of it that way. Of course a few days later those people are burned anyway, so there is that.

    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @04:34PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @04:34PM (#839680)

      Honor among thieves

      Blame it on capitalism running amok. No respect for traditions, no longer a Thieves Guild to keep the rules and arbitrate disputes, not even a union to represent the petty thieves.
      All monopolized by banksters, multi-nationals and lobby groups. And politicians.

  • (Score: 2) by The Shire on Monday May 06, @04:40PM

    by The Shire (5824) on Monday May 06, @04:40PM (#839686)

    By its very nature they can't know the size of any particular darknet. This is pure hyperbole.

