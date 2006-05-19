19/05/06/0632228 story
An Aeroflot passenger aircraft caught fire while crash-landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, after an onboard emergency. Forty-one people have died in the tragedy. RT recaps how the tragic events unfolded.
Runaway1956 on Monday May 06, @06:48AM
As long as the plane stayed facing the wind, heat and smoke were being pulled away from the passenger compartment, as well as the wings. That last little slide, the plane went sideways to the wind. That probably cost some of the lives that were lost. That was a bad break, in an already bad situation.
