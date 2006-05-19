Stories
Fiery Sukhoi Superjet-100 Crash-Landing in Moscow: 41 Dead

posted by janrinok on Monday May 06, @06:35AM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

An Aeroflot passenger aircraft caught fire while crash-landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, after an onboard emergency. Forty-one people have died in the tragedy. RT recaps how the tragic events unfolded.

Source: https://www.rt.com/news/458454-superjet-plane-crash-moscow-details

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 06, @06:48AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 06, @06:48AM (#839530) Journal

    As long as the plane stayed facing the wind, heat and smoke were being pulled away from the passenger compartment, as well as the wings. That last little slide, the plane went sideways to the wind. That probably cost some of the lives that were lost. That was a bad break, in an already bad situation.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @07:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @07:01AM (#839531)

    Curious that this comes in as a Runaway1949 submission, the same year as the Communist take over of the Chinese Mainland, however many Runaway may think that is, since he is ignorant. Runaway, allegedly a Arkansasian dirt-farmer, and low level support for some unamed major factory in Nashville, posts in depth and recent informatin on a Russian plane crash? What are the odds, I ask you? Is it not more likely the case that the Runaway, instead of #runaway -ing, is in fact a Russian unregistered agent of influence, much like Martina, but not nearly as good looking. Runaway, you have been outed! The NARC list is exposed! Go to protocol 9, as quick as you can. We can protect you no longer.

    And being outed as a Russian spy, in Arkansas, may God have mercy on your soul. The Ferrets are the least of your worries.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday May 06, @07:05AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 06, @07:05AM (#839533) Journal
      Actually, we received several alerts to this story and, as I began to put it together, I included R1956's submission and gave him the karma. But I will mod you Funny anyway :)
