Denver's Initiative 301 would decriminalize the use and possession of mushrooms containing the psychedelic compound psilocybin by making shrooms Denver's "lowest law enforcement priority". The vote is on Tuesday, May 7, alongside general elections for mayor, city auditor, city clerk and recorder, and all 13 city council seats. The initiative is supported by Decriminalize Denver, the Denver Green Party, and the Libertarian Party of Colorado. Opponents include the Centennial Institute, a conservative think tank from Colorado Christian University.
In 2005, Denver residents voted to become the first major U.S. city to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. Two years later, they voted to decriminalize cannabis entirely. For the city's elections this spring, they're being asked if they want to do the same thing for psilocybin, the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms.
If passed, Initiative 301 would decriminalize the possession and use of a drug that is illegal in all states and at the federal level. No matter the result, it marks the first time in United States history that the legal status of psilocybin has been challenged, and it's putting Denver once again at the center of a debate on drug policy.
[...] State laws would remain unchanged, meaning state prosecutors could continue to bring psilocybin cases to court in Denver. While this type of decriminalization law may reduce drug arrests, drug policy experts consider it more of a symbolic gesture that could precede full legalization, much as cannabis laws did in the mid-2000s.
That fact hasn't been lost in Denver's debate over the issue. Opponents say decriminalization of psilocybin could eventually lead to full legalization, putting Denver—a city already known for its embrace of recreational marijuana—down the path toward becoming a drug haven.
Denver residents will also vote on Initiated Ordinance 300: Denver "Right to Survive" Initiative that would overturn an "urban camping" ban:
A "yes" vote is a vote in favor of adding "Article IX - Right to Survive in Public Spaces" to the Denver Revised Municipal Code, thereby allowing the following activities in outdoor public places without limits or penalties enforced by the city or county, law enforcement, or any other entity:
- resting;
- sheltering oneself;
- eating or exchanging food; and
- occupying one's own legally parked vehicle or a legally parked vehicle with permission of the owner.
Finally, the Denver Airport Employees Minimum Wage Increase Initiative would require private employers to pay Denver airport employees $15/hour by 2021.
At least 15% of Denver voters have taken advantage of early voting.
(1 child)
Heaven forbid they do this and turn into a drug infested shit hole like Portugal.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/dec/05/portugals-radical-drugs-policy-is-working-why-hasnt-the-world-copied-it [theguardian.com]
I don't do drugs recreationally not even weed, but trying to criminalize people putting things into their bodies just isn't the right way to address the problem.
When the problem with an approach can be presented in such a way that even my 5 year old is certain that we're on the wrong path, you know something is seriously wrong with your approach.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJUXLqNHCaI [youtube.com]

I agree entirely.
I wonder what the goal of the war on drugs is? If it is to stop people taking recreational drugs it has been an abject failure, as lots of people choose to take drugs still, and that doesn't look like changing anytime soon.
I live in a country where something like 25% of the population either smoke pot regularly, or have smoked pot regularly at some point.
It is still illegal to do that, but for some reason we seem to be OK with potentially criminalizing a quarter of the population.
That makes no sense to me at all.
We also have this stuff called "synthetic cannabis" which has killed about 50 of us in the last year, but somehow real cannabis is bad.

Ooh, local politics for your friendly neighborhood DeathMonkey!
I will be voting Yes to legalize the mushrooms.
I think I'll be voting No on 300. The urban camping ban is bullshit. But 300 is so vague and ill-defined it's just going to end up wasting time in the courts and might even be used against the folks doing the actual homeless outreach.
I didn't know there was a minimum wage bill on the ballot but I'll probably vote for it.
I'm planning on voting this week so would be legitimately interested in input.