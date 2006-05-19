Men are "scientific," women are "lovely" and underrepresented minorites are "pleasant" and "nice." If those sound like stereotypes, they are. But they're also words commonly used to evaluate medical students, a study finds.

Analysis of nearly 88,000 evaluations of third-year medical students written from 2006 to 2015 revealed evidence of implicit bias. White women and underrepresented minority groups were more often described by words about their personalities, while men were evaluated with more words describing their competancy.

The results, published online April 16 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, give "a good idea of what kind of words are being used," says Carol Isaac, an education researcher at Mercer University in Atlanta not involved in the study.