Medical Student Evaluations are Skewed by Race and Gender Biases

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 06, @08:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the not-skewered dept.
Career & Education

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

Men are "scientific," women are "lovely" and underrepresented minorites are "pleasant" and "nice." If those sound like stereotypes, they are. But they're also words commonly used to evaluate medical students, a study finds.

Analysis of nearly 88,000 evaluations of third-year medical students written from 2006 to 2015 revealed evidence of implicit bias. White women and underrepresented minority groups were more often described by words about their personalities, while men were evaluated with more words describing their competancy.

The results, published online April 16 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, give "a good idea of what kind of words are being used," says Carol Isaac, an education researcher at Mercer University in Atlanta not involved in the study.

Source: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/medical-student-evaluations-skewed-race-gender-biases

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @08:49PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @08:49PM (#839823)

    And this is a problem because?

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday May 06, @09:19PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Monday May 06, @09:19PM (#839837)

      Because medical student reviews are used for selection into medical institutions. Medical institutions provide care to sick and injured people. Shuffling the best and brightest off to comparatively unimportant work because of incorrect information, is, in fact, wasteful of "human resources".

      Now, because this is america, the rich are the ones who lose out on better doctors, rather than any kind of system that allocates resources sensibly, but in other countries, this would be a terrible waste.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:09PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:09PM (#839830)

    Hello, my name is aristarchus, and I just wanted to jump in here to say this Fine Article is not racist. Facts are not racist.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:14PM (#839834)

      No, I am aristarchus! And I think that this is not as bad of sexism as it was in the Japanese Medical schools [japantimes.co.jp]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 06, @09:16PM (#839835)

    But I would like a lot more female into the medical profession, and I don't mean nurses.

    Doctors, especially surgeons, pull macho bullshit and hazing, acting like they are some Mongol warriors charging against cowering medical students, interns and residents.

    Funny thing. In the medieval times, the "best" doctors were jews, and even then, one mistake and their heads were chopped off.

