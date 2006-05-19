from the expensive-documentation dept.
The detailed manual used by U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to land on the moon in 1969 is going up for auction in July and could fetch up to $9 million, New York auctioneers Christie's said on Wednesday.
The 44-page ring-bound Apollo 11 lunar module timeline book details every procedure that was needed to undock, land and rendezvous the Eagle with its Columbia command module when Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon.
"These are step-by-step instructions that cover the entire portion of the Eagle flight. It is a series of instructions on everything from 'don your helmets' to 'check your power system,'" Christina Geiger, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's, told Reuters.
Along with technical data, the book, which was carried aboard the Eagle, contains drawings and almost 150 check marks and annotations written in real time by Armstrong and Aldrin.
Since there was no audio or video recording of what happened in the cockpit of the Eagle, the manual is regarded as a unique witness to space history. It also marks the first writing by a human being on another celestial body.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-auction/first-moon-landing-manual-could-fetch-9-million-at-auction-idUSKCN1S749H
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:01AM (1 child)
What did they find on the moon that scared them so shitless? Aliens? Artifacts from past earth civilizations (verbal raptors?)? Evidence of past solar system wide catastrophes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:11AM
A mosque... Mohamed's minions got there first. Allah akhbar!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:04AM
What an expensive document for the moon-landing film!!!
It was written by professional film-directors for the moon landing film. They made the film because they wanted to be seen as leading the world, and leaving the CCCP behind in science.
The actors Armstrong and Aldrin did not agree with the idea, but they were convinced by the NASA (whatever it was called then) that real moon landings will be possible soon and they would not be telling lies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:07AM
What were they trying to hide by destroying the evidence?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday May 07, @12:18AM (1 child)
"Its place is in a museum !"
Anything related to the moon landings got paid by your tax dollars. Why is this in private hands ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @12:20AM
Same reason #CrookedHillary isn't in jail... loopholes.