Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Introducing .NET 5

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 07, @01:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the one-.NET-to-rule-them-all dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Today, we're announcing that the next release after .NET Core 3.0 will be .NET 5. This will be the next big release in the .NET family.

There will be just one .NET going forward, and you will be able to use it to target Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, tvOS, watchOS and WebAssembly and more.

We will introduce new .NET APIs, runtime capabilities and language features as part of .NET 5.

[...] We intend to release .NET 5 in November 2020, with the first preview available in the first half of 2020. It will be supported with future updates to Visual Studio 2019, Visual Studio for Mac and Visual Studio Code

Source: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/dotnet/introducing-net-5/

Original Submission


«  First Moon Landing Manual Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction
Introducing .NET 5 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @01:34AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @01:34AM (#839949)

    Microsoft apparently has problems with counting.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @01:49AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @01:49AM (#839957)

      .Nyet

(1)