But for some, new additions to game are distinctly not OK

It's official: you can now "dox" Scrabble players.

The venerable word game has an official dictionary to save the endless squabbles about what is and isn't allowed and this week it added no less than 2,862 new words to the existing 276,000. That should enable a fair few family arguments.

And, yep, "dox" – defined as "to publish personal information about (a person) on the internet" – is in there. So too is "hackerazzo" – which this author must confess is a new one on him – but the meaning is pretty obvious. It's an unholy conflation of "hacker" and "paparazzo" (the singular version for pedants out there) and is defined as "a person who hacks into the computer or phone of a celebrity in order to gain information about him or her."

Amazingly, though, that isn't the word that everyone is getting upset about. Nope, that honor rests with one of the most commonly used words in English, the humble "OK."

The cheeky folk at Collins Official SCRABBLE™ Words dictionary thought they could sneak in "OK" by packing it in with "bae", "ew", "ume" and "ze" but those two and three-letter words are catnip to Scrabble players. You need to get rid of some pesky letter to slam down an "aquafaba" and walk away with the game? Then you need to know every two and three-letter word that Scrabble can handle.

[...] But "OK"? Well that's controversy right there. The word "okay" has been fine for a long time but "OK" – well, isn't that an abbreviation of "okay"? And if you just thought yes, well then it MUST BE BANNED because abbreviations are a big no-no in Scrabble.