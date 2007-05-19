Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Profreehost Suspends a Developer'S Account Just for Hosting an Open Source Torrent Software

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 07, @09:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-their-servers-and-site dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

A US-based hosting company, Profreehost, has suspended a developer's account over what pretty much boils down to the use of the word "torrent" in the name of one of the packages uploaded to the service.

The developer, identified as "Maurerr" by TorrentFreak – who are reporting about the case -found out that his account had been suspended for "prohibited activity" shortly after uploading a package with the LibTorrent library to his repository containing open-source Linux software.

Neither BitTorrent itself as the protocol, nor the library in question – a building block used in a number of torrent clients – are in any way illegal, even if they are widely used for peer-to-peer sharing of pirated material. Yet despite this association, it's a curious move, to say the least, to effectively ban anything with the word "torrent" from a hosting platform.

"Torrents and torrent related content is strictly prohibited on our service," TorrentFreak said it learned from Profreehost.

Source: https://reclaimthenet.org/profreehost-ban/

Original Submission


«  Content Moderation at Scale Impossible? Facebook Still Can't Figure Out Dealing with Naked Breasts
Profreehost Suspends a Developer's Account Just for Hosting an Open Source BitTorrent Software | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.