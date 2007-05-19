A US-based hosting company, Profreehost, has suspended a developer's account over what pretty much boils down to the use of the word "torrent" in the name of one of the packages uploaded to the service.

The developer, identified as "Maurerr" by TorrentFreak – who are reporting about the case -found out that his account had been suspended for "prohibited activity" shortly after uploading a package with the LibTorrent library to his repository containing open-source Linux software.

Neither BitTorrent itself as the protocol, nor the library in question – a building block used in a number of torrent clients – are in any way illegal, even if they are widely used for peer-to-peer sharing of pirated material. Yet despite this association, it's a curious move, to say the least, to effectively ban anything with the word "torrent" from a hosting platform.

"Torrents and torrent related content is strictly prohibited on our service," TorrentFreak said it learned from Profreehost.