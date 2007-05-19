from the year-of-Linux-on-the-desktop dept.
Has no one seen this yet? Don't cross the streams!
Earlier today, we wrote that Microsoft was going to add some big new features to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, including native support for Docker containers. It turns out that that ain't the half of it.
Not even half.
All is changing with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. Instead of emulating the Linux kernel APIs on the NT kernel, WSL 2 is going to run a full Linux kernel in a lightweight virtual machine. This kernel will be trimmed down and tailored to this particular use case, with stripped-down hardware support (since it will defer to the host Windows OS for that) and faster booting.
The Linux kernel is GPLed open source; the GPL license requires that any modifications made to the code must be published and made available under the GPL license. Microsoft will duly comply with this, publishing the patches and modifications it makes to the kernel. WSL 2 will also use a similar split as the current WSL does: the kernel component will be shipped with Windows while "personalities" as provided by the various Linux distributions can be installed from the Microsoft Store.
To quote Han Solo, "I've got a bad feeling about this."
(Score: 2) by TheFool on Tuesday May 07, @02:12PM
Microsoft has been gluing all kinds of complex features into the file system stack to make the weasel (WSL) work. Some of them have been things that have always been there but never practically used (i.e. case-sensitivity in NTFS), but others are completely new, like changing the delete semantics or allowing you to get file attributes returned on opening the file (or without opening it at all).
All those features would have been fine if MS was still in the business of actually designing things, rather than bolting on half-baked features and having other people test them. And I do imagine they will keep them, because they are good for performance. But this should keep them from growing new ones, at least until the next Big Thing comes along.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday May 07, @02:14PM
I don't. Its crazy that microsoft is trying to be both operating systems now. If I want linux I run linux. If I want windows I run linux kvm and install windows. I don't however want windows. I use it at work and thats about it.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @02:16PM
So they'll ship coLinux [colinux.org]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @02:18PM
Is 2019 the Year of Linux on the Desktop?