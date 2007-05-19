from the coming-down-firmly-on-the-fence dept.
Law enforcement officers tend to frown on citizens interfering with their revenue generation. This has led to a number of First Amendment lawsuits from people arrested for warning others about [check notes] the existence of police officers in the vicinity.
One citizen was told as much when he was arrested for holding up a sign reading "Cops Ahead." One cop kept on script, referring to the man's actions as "interfering with an investigation." It wasn't an investigation. It was a distracted driving sting. The cop actually hauling him to the station was more to the point, telling the man he was arresting him for "interfering with our livelihood." First Amendment violation or felony interference with a business model? Why not both?
A lawsuit was filed in 2018 seeking a declaration that honking a car's horn is protected expression. And, all the way back in 2011, a class action lawsuit was filed over citations and arrests for flashing headlights to warn drivers of unseen officers.
A federal judge has decided -- albeit not very firmly -- that at least one of these actions is protected by the First Amendment. Wisconsin Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker says flashing your headlights to warn drivers of speed traps is expressive speech -- something cops would be better off not trying to punish. (via Volokh Conspiracy)
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190502/05382642129/federal-judge-says-flashing-headlights-to-warn-drivers-hidden-cops-might-be-protected-speech.shtml
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @09:27PM (2 children)
Dear police:
Generating revenue is not the point.
Increasing safety is the point.
If a driver flashes their lights and gets other people to slow down, then safety has just been increased -- without using up court time, and with no additional effort on the part of officers.
The entire reason taxpayers pay for police departments is for . . . ta da . . . public safety!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday May 07, @09:39PM (1 child)
It would be fun to find someone who insists that the cops-ahead sign is obviously illegal, and do a binary chop between that and the well-established idea of a fixed "please drive safely" sign in order to find the point at which I offer two all-but-indistinguishable apart from synonym-based nuance, and that someone's head implodes.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 07, @09:44PM
There is one additional benefit.
Officers merely have to be there. They do not have to be distracted from their donuts.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday May 07, @09:31PM (1 child)
People flash headlights for that? I've never heard of that. I always heard that flashing headlights usually means something like "check yourself" (your headlights are on the wrong setting etc).
How the heck do people expect to be able the police to do their job? If morons are driving like crazy people let the police catch the suckers. If you think the police are in the wrong there's better ways to deal with it than this.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 07, @09:44PM
"if the police don't catch anyone here, they'll setup their speed trap on someone else's commute"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 07, @09:45PM
It's really weird whenever I hear about things like this. Here in FL, flashing headlights is definitely considered protected speech, and the rationale that it wouldn't be is just money-grubbing bullshit.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Tuesday May 07, @09:46PM
Meanwhile, Google maps has managed to warn be about 7 speed traps this past week, literally calling them exactly what they are.
https://9to5google.com/2019/03/13/google-maps-speed-trap-accident-report/ [9to5google.com]
Not that it matters, it's spring and the state flower is in full bloom everywhere!
http://media.mlive.com/grpress/news_impact/photo/road-construction-file-300jpg-ef09d5ad1b15bf0b_large.jpg [mlive.com]