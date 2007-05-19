Stories
Uber and Lyft Drivers to go on Strike

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 07, @11:05PM
from the but-they-are-already-a-cab-scab dept.
Business

SomeGuy writes:

The Verge is reporting: drivers for the smart-phone app dependent Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services will be staging a strike on Wednesday to protest low wages and lack of additional benefits. The strike is meant to coincide with Uber's forthcoming IPO.

Both Uber and Lyft are generally considered "technology platforms", that simply match impromptu individual drivers to passengers, rather than an employer. Drivers are currently considered "independent contractors" and not employees. As such, drivers do not have the same benefits as employees, and in some areas allows these companies to skirt regulations.

Given the distributed ad-hock nature of how drivers are acquired, it will be interesting to what effect, if any, this "strike" has.

