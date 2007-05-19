The Tor Project, which created the Tor browser and administers it to this day, says it isn't surprised or takes issue with the CIA using its software.

"We believe onion services are a key next step in securing the web, similar to the standardization of https as more secure configuration than http, so it[sic] that sense, it is not a surprise that the CIA would want to take advantage of the privacy and security protections that onion services provide," said Stephanie Whited the communications director for the Tor Project in an email to Motherboard. "Tor software is free and open source, and so anyone can use it, including the CIA."