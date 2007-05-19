from the bring-out-your-dead dept.
New analysis by academics from the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), part of the University of Oxford, predicts the dead may outnumber the living on Facebook within fifty years, a trend that will have grave implications for how we treat our digital heritage in the future.
The analysis predicts that, based on 2018 user levels, at least 1.4 billion members will die before 2100. In this scenario, the dead could outnumber the living by 2070. If the world's largest social network continues to expand at current rates, however, the number of deceased users could reach as high as 4.9 billion before the end of the century.
"These statistics give rise to new and difficult questions around who has the right to all this data, how should it be managed in the best interests of the families and friends of the deceased and its use by future historians to understand the past," said lead author Carl Öhman, a doctoral candidate at the OII.
"On a societal level, we have just begun asking these questions and we have a long way to go. The management of our digital remains will eventually affect everyone who uses social media, since all of us will one day pass away and leave our data behind. But the totality of the deceased user profiles also amounts to something larger than the sum of its parts. It is, or will at least become, part of our global digital heritage."
Co-author David Watson, also a DPhil student at the OII, explained: "Never before in history has such a vast archive of human behaviour and culture been assembled in one place. Controlling this archive will, in a sense, be to control our history. It is therefore important that we ensure that access to these historical data is not limited to a single for-profit firm. It is also important to make sure that future generations can use our digital heritage to understand their history."
Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/04/190427104813.htm
Carl J Öhman, David Watson. Are the dead taking over Facebook? A Big Data approach to the future of death online. Big Data & Society, 2019; 6 (1): 205395171984254 DOI: 10.1177/2053951719842540
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 08, @07:17AM
What a groaner. What a groaner.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 08, @07:21AM
unless there are people looking at the dead profiles, and therefore value to advertisers, facebook will eventually deal with them (archive or delete)
On a snarkier note, can anyone tell the difference in the quality of posts? Dead vs brain dead!
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 08, @07:26AM (2 children)
https://www.facebook.com/realstanlee/ [facebook.com]
https://twitter.com/TheRealStanLee [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday May 08, @07:52AM (1 child)
What are you suggesting takyon? We apparently have the realDonaldTrump, don't we?
And none of us knows for certain what the 'afterlife' is like.... Perhaps when entering through the Pearly Gates you are given a golden iPad or iPhone with unlimited hours from the 'Holy Fibre'. Or maybe that is the other place.
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Wednesday May 08, @08:13AM
So, does that mean if you end up in 'the hot place' you get an outdated Android with a perpetually low battery and spotty WIFI with a 1GB cap?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @07:57AM