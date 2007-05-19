from the taking-swatting-to-the-next-level dept.
This weekend, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike at Hamas's Cyber HQ in an apparently first of its kind real-time physical response by a nation state targeting the source of a cyber attack (as far as we know).
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a physical attack on Hamas in response to an alleged cyber attack. A strike launched by Israeli forces targeted a building in the Gaza Strip that was hosting Hamas cyber army.
The IDF adopted a hybrid approach, it first stopped the cyber attack carried out by Hamas, then once it [had] localized the source of the offensive launched an airstrike.
This is simultaneously an evolution in hybrid-warfare and a return to levels of physical violence in the conflict between Hamas and Israel that hasn't been seen for five years.
The United States has reserved the right to retaliate similarly against cyber attacks since 2011, but has not done so.
The US had considered kinetic responses to a cyber attack:
State-backed hacking and physical warfare have been on a slow but steady path toward convergence for about two decades, and both information security and warfare researchers say that it was only a matter of time before a nation launched a kinetic attack against enemy hackers. "When I joined the very first Cyber Command in April 1999, we were talking about that as a serious thing in case it was needed," says Jason Healey, a former staffer in the George W. Bush White House and current cyberconflict researcher at Columbia University. "I wouldn't say we necessarily had plans for it, but we were thinking it through."
That's an expensive wrench
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 08, @08:59AM (1 child)
Once again, Israel faced a barrage of DEADLY ROCKET ATTACKS by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. And that was over 600 rockets. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens. To the Gazan people -- these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace -- it can happen!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @09:08AM
Fuck you right in the ear sir!
(there goes my wasted karma)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 08, @09:13AM (2 children)
I remember this topic being discussed around 2010, before the 2011 policy announcement.
https://www.economist.com/briefing/2010/07/01/war-in-the-fifth-domain [economist.com]
I'm tempted to say the U.S. will follow suit, but the intersection of targets we can get away with striking and targets that are engaging in significant "cyber attacks" is probably going to leave very few similar situations. Offensive cyber attacks in response and stuff like Stuxnet are more likely. But drones do lower inhibitions so maybe we'll see it. At least some terrorists have switched to sneakernets/low-tech and face-to-face communication in fear of being droned, so they won't be tapping away on computers. I don't see us bombing Russia, North Korea, or even Iran in response to a cyber attack. Israel has Hamas covered and will bomb it in response to anything. What's left?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 08, @09:20AM
Nothing right.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday May 08, @09:40AM
Speaking of drones, my guess is that Israeli drones may have been targeted by this "cyber attack". They could pinpoint a specific building and destroy it in response, what else could it be? It would be pretty stupid though, if the attackers sat in the same building as the transmitters they used.