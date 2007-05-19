19/05/07/2246222 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 08, @12:56PM
from the do-they-get-to-run-the-siren? dept.
California firefighters are enlisting help from some unusual allies to prevent more deadly wildfires from ripping across the state -- goats.
The Ventura County Fire Department is releasing hundreds of goats next week north of Los Angeles to eat dead brush that could become fuel for a fires.
"They'll eat until we like the way the landscape looks, and then we move them to another area," Captain Ken VanWig, who oversees the department's vegetation management program, said in an interview. "They're very effective."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @01:02PM (1 child)
If beavers are nature's ecologists, goats are nature's landscapers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @01:07PM
I thought beavers were nature's engineers.