Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
For several weeks, citizens of North Olmsted, Ohio—a small town a few miles west of a NASA research center—have been plagued by a mysterious force that has blocked their garage openers and car key fobs from functioning. But after many attempts by amateur sleuths and expert technicians to determine the source of the vexation, the problem has been resolved.
According to the New York Times, North Olmsted officials first began receiving reports about the issue in late April. Since then more than a dozen residents of the town and the neighboring Fairview Park have told authorities about their inability to use garage door openers and key fobs.
Source: https://gizmodo.com/a-mysterious-force-has-been-blocking-car-key-fobs-in-th-1834551015
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday May 08, @12:49AM (2 children)
Not going to read TFA, but it's aliens isn't it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @12:51AM
MCU Phase 4
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 08, @01:00AM
The Gizdomo FA is short. The relevant part:
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Wednesday May 08, @12:49AM (2 children)
"...problem has been resolved."
.... So maybe tell us??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @12:54AM (1 child)
we need just one volunteer to rtfa - i'm too tired today
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @01:06AM
Let's just say they didn't cure the rogue tinkerer's autism.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 08, @01:03AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @01:03AM
Something similar made the news [www.cbc.ca] in Canada a few months ago.