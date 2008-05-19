from the greater-good dept.
Connecticut's Attorney General gave state lawmakers the legal go-ahead Monday to pursue legislation that would prevent parents from exempting their children from vaccinations for religious reasons, a move that several states are considering amid a significant measles outbreak.
The non-binding ruling from William Tong, a Democrat, was released the same day public health officials in neighboring New York called on state legislators there to pass similar legislation . Most of the cases in the current outbreak have been in New York state.
[...] Connecticut is just one of several states considering whether to end longstanding laws that allow people to opt out of vaccinations for religious purposes. In the face of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, some have alleged religious exemptions have been abused by "anti-vaxxers" who believe vaccines are harmful despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
But the proposals to eliminate the opt-outs have also sparked emotional debates about religious freedom and the rights of parents.
Most religions have no prohibitions against vaccinations, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee. Yet the number of people seeking the religious exemption in Connecticut has been consistently climbing. There were 316 issued during the 2003-04 school year, compared to 1,255 in the 2017-18 school year.
[...] All 50 states have laws requiring students to have certain vaccinations. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all but Mississippi, West Virginia and California grant religious exemptions. As of Jan. 30, the conference said 17 states allowed people to exempt their children for personal, moral or other philosophical beliefs.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 08, @04:10PM
My religious beliefs require me to not obey the speed limits. This has been enshrined in my religion's sacred texts for
trillionsuh, thousands of years!!!
The state is actively discriminating against me if they do not allow me to speed!
I am only one single person seeking this exemption. So what is the harm?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 08, @04:18PM
Philosophical beliefs? Personal beliefs? That has even less weight (to me) than religious beliefs. (and I do have religious beliefs)
How about for scientific reasons. There might actually be a few children who should not be vaccinated for legitimate scientific reasons.
As for religious beliefs, if that could even be allowed, then qualify it to traditional longstanding religions that can be shown to have an actual long held belief that would clearly apply to vaccinations. Like maybe the Onteen [fandom.com] in Babylon 5.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @04:19PM
Why does everything have to be a lie when it comes to the government. Why can't they just admit that the immunity due to stuff like measles from the vaccines is waning and now there are tens of millions of adults (and growing) who have lost their immunity in the US alone. As this group of "susceptibles" grows to be an ever larger percentage of the population we will see giant epidemics. It is a basic prediction from SIR models. Basically, even with no waning immunity we would get this epidemic eventually. The basic SIR model goes:
Birth --r0-> Susceptible ---r1-> Infected --r2--> Recovered
That is what happened naturally, but now due to waning immunity we also see:
Recovered --r3--> Susceptible
So this is going to happen much faster. The only way out is:
1) Totally eradicate the virus before this happens
2) Give all these adults a booster vaccine
Desperately trying to vaccinate that last 1% of children may slow it (this also reduces susceptibles), but is not going to save them.